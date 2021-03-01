Skinwalkers? Cryptid Canines Encountered Near Vandenberg AFB, California

A California man, who worked near Vandenberg AFB, had an encounter with an upright cryptid canine that he believed was a Skinwalker.
The following account was found on social media:
“I used to work on Vandenberg AFB near Lompoc, California. My office was on top of the mountain that was ceremonial Chumash land. Whenever ground was broken we had to have a religious leader come out and bless the ground first. It's usually pretty foggy about halfway up the mountain and I got used to driving it every day, but you have to keep an eye out for deer, mountain lions, bears, all sorts of wildlife.
One night at about 11 PM I was driving down the mountain and had just gotten to the point that the fog was gone. In front of me was clear and behind was just a wall of fog. As I got to a sharp turn I saw what I thought was a large coyote in the road so I slammed on my brakes. It looked like it had no fur and was covered in pale leathery skin with a dog-like head. As I looked it rose up on its hind legs. It was hunched over at maybe 6 feet tall, but if it was standing straight I'd guess 7 feet. It turned and looked right at me and slowly walked off the road into the brush.
At the time I was doing a class about native Americans for my degree and was in touch with Chumash members for my project, I asked them if they knew anything about it and they simply said "we don't talk about that."
To this day I'm 100% sure I saw a Skinwalker that night. The front "arms" had shoulders like a person they were long and scrawny and had what looked like hands but with long claws. They just kind of hung in front of it while it walked almost down to its knees. It walked on its hind legs with its shoulders hunched, it looked like it was used to walking on 2 legs like it was normal, but did it slowly and kind of strange looking. It was the first thing that made me worried about what I was seeing. Coyotes, bobcats, and mountain lions were so common up there that as long as you're in the car you don't even think twice about them. Seeing something stand like that really makes you take notice.
At the time I saw it I had worked there for a year, I worked there another year afterward until April 2019. I went back around Christmas and I still get a creepy feeling out there.” RO
There were follow-up comments offered:
“I use to work on Vandenberg too. I saw something that could have been very similar. It was on the other side of a fence near one of the LF sites on the north side. It was obscured by brush and the fog. It seemed to kind of just lazily walk away. My escort swore it was a coyote with mange but it was WAY too big to be a coyote. It had to be larger then even a wolf. My gut tells me I saw exactly what you described.” S
----
“Dude, this is f*cking crazy. I’m currently living in Lompoc. (If you really did work at Vandenberg you know exactly what I’m talking about.) My friends and I have been going around doing night hikes around Lompoc, mostly at surf and the nature preserve inside the village. But every now and again we go to Miguelito Canyon. Would you have happened to work around there? We know that there’s base property around there but for obvious reasons we don’t really know what the property actually is.
Anyway, recently we went out there pretty deep into the night and we pulled off onto that super thin road that only one car can travel down at a time. We parked and got comfy and I started making jokes about how scary and f*cked we could be if anything went wrong. I was basically psyching them out.
At one point I looked up to this hill to the right of the car and suddenly felt like I was being stared directly at. It made me super uncomfortable but I couldn’t really place my finger on it. A couple seconds later my friend in the back, (call him G) asks if we can leave. Now let me put this into perspective for just a quick second. We aren’t football players or anything but G is a pretty big guy. Not the type to get easily shaken. But when he asked if we could leave I could hear the uneasiness in his voice. The driver, (C) started the car and we immediately pulled a three point and drove off. On the way back G made a joke about how we really psyched ourselves out because he was super creeped out back there. I said something among the lines of “yeah, I get you. For me I got the chills when I looked up to that dirt mound on our right. I felt like something was watching me."
Instantly the atmosphere changes and C goes “really? I felt the exact same thing.” This causes G to immediately concur and we all just kind of sit there in silence for a bit wondering what the f*ck could have made us all super uneasy like that.
I’d like to add more context by stating I’m usually the one to screw with my friends by making jokes about, and I kid you not, f*cking Skinwalkers. I always thought the name was creepy on it’s own but the idea it represents really is spooky. Basically, I don’t get psyched out easily. My dad was a Marine and he was always hard on me as a kid for being scared of the dark so I grew up trying to prove I was brave.
Sorry for how scatter brained and random this post was. This event has been living in my head rent free and as soon as I read the word “Vandenberg” in your post my blood ran cold.” CAL
