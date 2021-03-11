Reported Kidnapping of 2 Young Boys by BEKs in Elk County, Pennsylvania

I received an account about an apparent kidnapping of 2 young boys by two other 'black-eyed boys' in Elk County, Pennsylvania in the late 1970's. Very creepy.
I recently came across the following account in one of my databases. I don't believe that I've posted it before:
"It was the late 1970’s and my sons were aged 9 and 7. I was a single mother and worked two jobs. We lived in an old farmhouse on the outskirts of a small town in Elk County, Pennsylvania. We had just moved in that summer and didn’t know our neighbors very well. The main reason I picked this house was for the large backyard. My sons started spending all of their free time out there. I often only saw my sons for a moment in the morning, and at night to tuck them in. They looked out for each other a lot.
One day I came home a bit late and my sons were still awake reading comics, which wasn’t unusual. What was unusual was how excited they were, they had a story to tell me. They told me about their new friends, two boys about their age that lived next door. I was pretty upset, they knew not to talk to strangers. My sons told me they wanted to come inside the house, but my older son wouldn’t let them. I told them they weren’t allowed outside until I had met their new friends, and put them to bed.
The weekend came, and as far as I know my sons hadn’t gone outback. We went to the neighbor's house and introduced ourselves, but they didn’t have any kids though. I assumed that my boys had mixed up what direction their friends came from, and went to our opposite neighbor’s house. They had kids, but they were girls a bit younger than my sons. Maybe they live further down the street, I thought.
I figured this was as good a time as any to meet the neighbors, and we worked our way down the street. There were some old people, young couples, and two families with several children each. Even though we had met about 5 boys my sons’ age, they hadn’t met before. They hit it off though, and my sons stayed for the rest of the day and played in their backyard. I started my way back down the street to get dinner started.
When I got back home I felt like something was off. I wasn’t used to being home alone, because my sons were always home. I started dinner, but still felt weird, a little scared. Something caught my eye out in the darkening yard. My sons were out in the back yard on the swings, but I still felt worried. I went out there to tell them they weren’t allowed outside, even though I had lifted the grounding earlier that day. Then I realized they weren’t my sons.
The two boys got off the swings and faced me, and I immediately noticed something awful. Their eyes were pure black, they seemed to have no soul, no humanity. I stood on the back patio paralyzed, just staring into their eyes. The boys were about a hundred feet from me and started walking towards me. Not a muscle in me would move, I couldn’t break eye contact with them. “Excuse me, miss. Can we use your phone?” the older one asked me. I screamed, "No!" and managed to run in the house.
The boys were at the back door knocking slowly and rhythmically. I was terrified. Then I saw my sons walking up the side of the house, towards the boys with black eyes. I ran to the window on the side of the house and told my sons to run, they laughed and continued around the corner. My younger son saw the two boys and greeted them, the boys with black eyes turned and said “Tell her to let us in.” My son yelled for me to open the door. I was just sobbing and didn’t know what to do.
My sons seemed completely unfazed by the boys with black eyes. I screamed for the boys with black eyes to leave us alone. Just as I did this, there was a knock at the front door. I rushed to the entryway, foolishly leaving my sons alone. I opened the door and there was a police officer. He was with the parents of the family whose house my sons had played at earlier. The wife was crying and the police officer told me that my sons had gone missing. I told him there were intruders in the backyard.
I quickly led the police officer to the back door, but the two monsters and my sons were no where to be seen. The glass in the door broke from how hard I slammed it open. I ran out into the yard sobbing. Then I heard my younger son’s voice, he screamed for me from the back of the yard, I saw him for a moment by the fence. There was a hole in the fence and one of the boys with black eyes pulled my son through it. The police officer shouted for them to stop, as he rushed to the fence.
It was too late, my boys were gone. That was the last time I ever saw my sons."
This statement was included with the account:
"This story was told to me by a neighbor, who wouldn’t tell me if it happened to her or not. She would be about the right age for it though. She lived alone, and had no kids. I told the story from a first person perspective so I could write it better." M
NOTE: I looked into this account at the time I received it in 2009. My notes state that there were 2 apparent kidnappings of young children in the Ridgway, PA area during 1978-79. I will follow up to see if there were any conclusions to these reports. Any information would be appreciated. Lon
*****
If you wish to comment on this Phantoms & Monsters post, please go to Phantoms & Monsters Post Comments
*****
Please Consider a Donation to 'Phantoms & Monsters'
Your financial support of Phantoms & Monsters and our other pursuits is much appreciated. This all depends on you, the readers and followers.
Please use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog site and newsletter. You can also go directly to Phantoms & Monsters donation. Thanks again for your loyalty and continued support. Lon
----------