Real Reported Incidents of Fae, Elves & Leprechauns

4 brief accounts of possible Fae, Elves, Leprechauns, etc. observed or encountered by chance by ordinary people.
A few 'little people' accounts I recently came across:
"I've seen something I can only assume was a fairy, elf, or the like. We (friend, mum, me) were house sitting this beautiful condo in the forest. This forest was no doubt magical in some way, it just had an energy to it.
We were having breakfast one morning and I suddenly see a small person, size of a 6y/o child, run through the field next to the house. It disappeared behind a tree that was too thin for it to hide behind. My friend and my mum were sitting opposite of me so they didn't catch it. I tell my mum that I saw something, and she says "I think I saw it too a few days ago". My friend suggests we both move to a different room and draw what we had seen to compare. Mind you, so far we only know that we both saw something run across the field, not what it looked like.
My mum and I both drew the exact same creature. A small human with adult proportions, so not a child. It was dressed in all white clothes that looked like pajamas. My encounter had looked my way and smiled/laughed, my mum's had its face turned away. It was wearing a long nightcap that trailed behind it. It was faster than a human that size could reasonably be.
We called the owner of the house and say we saw a "spirit" in the field. She says "oh, the fairy in white huh? Yeah, it's attached to that tree out front, the thin one. That's the wedding tree my husband and I planted when we got married."
It had no bad vibes. I think it might've been the protector of the tree. We haven't seen it since." S
"When I was really little I went to Cornwall, England with my family, I remember going for a walk in a forest and seeing little people with wings and other little people the size of an apple. I watched a kids TV show called 'In the Night Garden' and I thought it was the people from that TV show (as I was a kid and was trying to figure out what they where ). It wasn’t my imagination because as a kid I never really imagined things like most kids. I did see a lot of the paranormal when I was a kid though. From the forest in Cornwall, (in my best recalled memory) I can remember some kind of hues of light as well around these small people and the feeling of being really energetic and fun. It’s a pretty hazy memory of mine but I remember it." DF
