Possible Bigfoot Activity Reported in Somerset & Fayette Counties, Pennsylvania

An eyewitness from southwest Pennsylvania describes 3 possible encounters with Bigfoot at 3 separate locations in Somerset and Fayette counties.
I recently came across the following information:
1st INCIDENT
My first encounter was in the woods by Meyersdale, PA.
My 2 friends and I were playing paintball and it got dark. It was about 10:30 PM in the middle of summer, I believe it was 2013. We were walking through the field and my one friend was making random noises. We told him to knock it off and were laughing and stuff.
Suddenly, I would say about 30 feet behind us, we heard a howl that ended in this blood curdling scream. We dropped all our gear, I'm talking several hundred dollars worth of paintball equipment, and ran. I've never ran this much in my life, we kept running till we got out of the field and back onto the street.
My one friend and I returned the next morning to retrieve are gear and we heard wood knocks that came from 2 separate directions.
2nd INCIDENT
My 2nd encounter happened in the summer of 2015 at night at the Jockey Hollow boat launch at the Youghiogheny River Lake. (it'll be easier to understand the details if you look it up on Google Maps)
My parents and I were night fishing. We were the only ones there. I walked to the part of the parking lot where the road enters when all of sudden this deer jumped down and slammed right onto the concrete and immediately got off and ran off. I felt uneasy as it was such a strange random thing so I walked back to my parents on the other side of the parking lot.
About 10 minutes go by when all of a sudden we hear what sounds a lot like a Chimpanzee but much darker. Like that "Ooo Ah Ah Ah Ah!" that chimps do, but with much more snorting mixed it and very deep. Where it was was on the side of the parking lot that is lined with thick brush. My father, who had hunted for over 40 years, was even on edge.
He started the car and pointed the lights in the direction but it was too far back to see anything. Where this thing had to have been at the water is at least 4-5 feet deep at the time. After that it stopped. About another 20 minutes go by and right in front of me in the water lands a rock that had to be at least the size of a volleyball. I had a lantern on the ground so I only caught a glimpse as it hit but I knew it was large from the splash. I know it was a rock. After that we left.
3rd INCIDENT
My last encounter was again outside of Meyersdale, PA. My friend and I were hunting on his aunt's property. After we parked we start up a hill that gets steep. Where the woods starts we split up. He goes off to the left and I went all the way to the top of the hill to a deer stand that's in the woods about 40 yards from the field.
This was our 3rd day there. As I was climbing up the deer stand I hear a distinct "Whooop". I would estimate 100 yards ahead of me. I decided I didn't want to be a sitting duck in the deer stand so I climbed down and went back into the field where I sat. Once the sun began going down I decided to walk back down the hill. Now inside the woods was pitch black but there was still some light in the field.
Once I got to the bottom where the wood curves I heard footsteps. I looked up and saw a silhouette walking on the other side of the brush. I figured it was my friend who decided to walk up to meet up with me since it was getting dark.
I said "Hey did you see any deer?" And all of a sudden this thing tore into the woods and made its way up the hill. I know this was no person as it was pitch black in the woods and there's so much debris there is no way a person could move at the speed this thing was. I clearly could make out the bipedal foot steps.
My friend came out of the woods about 60 yards away, I saw his light before I saw him. He said he heard someone walking around and also questioned me about the whoop as he thought it was me that did it. It was then that I mentioned Bigfoot and he said, "Dammit I never thought about all the weird stuff I heard up there until you mentioned it." Apparently he has heard things up there before. Needless to say we didn't go hunting up there again. DB
*****
If you wish to comment on this Phantoms & Monsters post, please go to Phantoms & Monsters Post Comments
*****
Please Consider a Donation to 'Phantoms & Monsters'
Your financial support of Phantoms & Monsters and our other pursuits is much appreciated. This all depends on you, the readers and followers.
Please use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog site and newsletter. You can also go directly to Phantoms & Monsters donation. Thanks again for your loyalty and continued support. Lon
**********
Insanely Rare Yellow Cardinal Spotted in Illinois Yard
Cattle Mutilations on the Rise Again in Oregon
Cannibals, Mountains and Death: All in the U.K.
Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research Website
Follow the Phantoms & Monsters Archives on Flipboard
Follow the Phantoms & Monsters Archive on Mix
On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute)
Disclaimer:
The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.
Fair Use Notice:
This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.
You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.
© 2005-2021 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved