Opossum Transforms Into Winged Humanoid - Witnessed by Louisiana Pastor & Wife

A Louisiana pastor and his wife observe an opossum that literally transforms into a tall lanky humanoid with 12 ft. wings that ascends into the sky and flies around above them.
I recently received the following account:
"Several years ago, my brother was a pastor at a Baptist church on Highway 90 in Duson, Louisiana. He and his wife lived in a trailer house on the church property. They got home one evening after dark and saw an opossum that had been eating their cat food. The opossum ran out across the back of the church parking lot, which was lit by security lights, and stopped by the base of a tree about 50 yards from their back door.
My brother decided he was tired of this animal eating the cat food. He opened the back door and grabbed his scoped .22 rifle, turned off all the lights in the house and got in a prone shooting position on the floor. He could see the opossum at the base of the tree. Its eyes were shining in the light of the security lamps. He decided he would wait until the opossum came closer for a clean kill shot. The opossum did proceed back towards his house but stopped under the lights in the middle of the parking lot. That's when he was shocked by the next series of events.
The opossum morphed into a humanoid figure about six feet tall with a very small head. It was very thin and had arms an legs like a human but also very thin. It began to pace back and forth across the parking lot but always looking in his direction. He said he could see its eyes shining and he knew that it knew he was there even though he was in the dark. He said he was totally creeped out but decided to wait and see what happened next. It morphed back into a possum and ran back to its original position at the base of the tree.
A few minutes later his wife came out of the shower wrapped in a towel and he told her she needed to see something. She got into a prone position next to him and he directed her to look at the base of the tree where the opossum's eyes were shining. He told her to be very still and watch it with him. He said he wanted her to witness something but did not tell her what he had seen. Shortly, the opossum again came out into the middle of the parking lot and morphed into the humanoid shape once again. His wife freaked and asked him what it could be. She thought she was looking at a demon.
A few seconds later they heard a loud rustling sound coming from it and then two feathered wings spread out from its back. He said the wingspan was at least 12 feet. It then started flapping its wings and rose off the ground and hovered at about 15 feet all the while still looking at them. It then gained altitude and flew toward his house and over his roof. He said they could hear its wings flapping. He said he ran outside and looked back over the top of his house and could see it heading away from them in the moonlight. It then turned and flew back over the top of his house and kept flying until they could no longer see it.
Just FYI, my brother is an avid outdoorsman and hunter and is very familiar with Louisiana wildlife. He has captured poisonous snakes and alligators by hand and is afraid of nothing in the natural world. He told me that he was having a difficult time trying to rationalize what they had seen. He asked me not to tell anyone because he didn't want the folks at his church to think he was a nut." CR
