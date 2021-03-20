3 separate accounts of ominous encounters with black eyed kids in Virginia, Colorado and Winnipeg. Two of the accounts were more recent. What do these BEKs really want?
The following accounts were recently forwarded to me:
"It's 11:30 at night, in the middle of June 2020, and I'm in my house alone with my dog. I live in Virginia Beach, VA. I was reading about BEK's and was pretty shook already. I've heard rumors that if you know about them they come and visit you.
I was sitting on my living room couch when I hear 2 knocks at the front door. My dog immediately hopped up on the couch with me and started trembling. I got startled and hesitantly walked to the front door. My door has 2 slim windows on each side of it so I looked out through the right window and saw 2 kids. One looked really small, like he was 5, and the other kid looked at least 9. They were both wearing winter clothes. (Keep in mind that it's the middle of June). I tried to look at their faces but my porch light wasn't working for some reason. They were just staring at the door. I was staring at them for at least 20 seconds when they both look at me through the window on the door. I could then see that they had black eyes from the ambient light from the window.
I run back to my couch and try to be as quiet as I can and don't make any noise. I hear 2 knocks again and hear, "Sir, Let us in. Me and my brother are very hungry and tired." I just about scream because I have no idea how they know I am a man. I waited 10 seconds then I hear, "Let us in. We have to call our mom." I waited about a minute and I hear pounding on my window, and one of the kids say, "Let us in." in a demanding manner.
It has been at least 2 minutes, and I think they are gone until I hear my backyard gate sling open. I then hear pounding on my back sliding door. I run upstairs and lock myself in my bedroom with my dog. They kept pounding for at least a half hour. The pounding stopped and I put headphones on and tried to sleep through it when they come back. I never saw them since." KA
-----
This story was told to me by my mother. It was in the middle of snow storm in Colorado. There was a knock at the front door. The women living at the house answered the door and saw 2 young boys looking down at their feet. She asked them if they had been in an accident because she figured the only reason someone would be banging on her door in the middle of a blizzard was if it was an emergency. They said yes, and that "their parents would be there soon." She let them in. She sat them down in the living room and asked if they wanted cocoa or something, but they wouldn't talk to her anymore. Just sat there in silence. Then she noticed one of them had black eyes. Now, she was on edge.
Her husband came out to the living room and they all sat around not talking. She asked them if there was someone she could call for them. Then one of them said "our parents have arrived" and I think there was a car parked outside that had just showed up, and then they just left.
The lady and her husband both got really sick that day, and I think they originally thought they both had food poisoning but the husband ending up dying not long later; he had a cancerous tumor that suddenly grew. There was no further information." OL
-----
"This happened in July 2019 in Winnipeg, Manitoba. It was 10 pm and me, my mother and brother were sitting watching TV when out of the blue we heard a knock at the door. It was three knocks. Not too loud but not too quiet either. Just loud enough for us to hear. We looked at each other confused, as we weren't expecting anyone and we never have anyone come to our door at that time of night. So to us, this was odd. Also, we don't have a doorbell, but we have a letterbox on our door, so it wasn't unusual for people to usually chap the letterbox. A knock at the door felt strange to us.
My brother said he would answer it, so he got up and as he made his way down the hallway. Whoever it was knocked three times again. Then we heard our next door neighbour's door also being knocked on.
I live in a small apartment complex, on the top floor (4th). There is only two apartments on each floor, each directly facing across from the other. It's a very small landing. There are only stairs and no elevators.
My brother opened the door and (this was as we heard the neighbour's door being knocked) there was no one there. Literally no one was there.
Our neighbours keep to themselves and are not very sociable (which is fine, I guess). I got up and was looking out onto the landing with my brother but there was silence and we checked - no one was there. We would have heard and seen them as there wouldn't have been enough time for them to make an escape.
We could hear our neighbours looking out of their peephole. I think they surely seen my confusion and my brother's confusion when we were talking about who could have knocked our door, so I think their suspicion that we may have knocked their door was quickly gone. Plus they never ever confronted us or asked us about it, also we barely see them anyway.
My brother and I started to just feel really weird about the whole situation and went back inside.
It was definitely not our next door neighbours who knocked our door, as we would have heard their door opening and closing, not to mention the fact we heard their door being knocked as we opened ours.
Not long after that, I overheard another neighbour tell a maintenance man that they saw 2 young girls with black eyes walking around the complex that same night. They had confronted the neighbour as they were walking down the steps as he was walking up to his apartment. They looked at him with their black eyes but remained emotionless and didn't say anything.
It wasn't too long ago I even found out about BEKs and it really freaked me the hell out to think." CH
*****
*****
