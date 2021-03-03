Interesting Mass Alien Abduction Event Experienced in Winnipeg, Manitoba

A Winnipeg resident describes as abduction event which was shared by several other experiencers, including subsequent activity aboard a disc-shaped craft. Very detailed.
The following account was recently forwarded to me:
“Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada in 1989 -1992: I've searched the web for many years trying to find reference to an experience I had in the early 90's in Winnipeg. I'm male and was living with my best friend in a house in the south end of the city. I was in my late 20's, healthy, fit, pragmatic, and socially active.
One night, I went to bed, fell asleep then recall awakening to a bright light in my bedroom. My room faced north to the back yard of the house. Behind the house was an open field with no homes backing the property for a distance close to 2 city blocks, no streets, and no buildings. I found that I was unable to move but through peripheral vision I could see a figure directly to my left (my head was toward the window, which faced the back yard, and my feet toward the door) and a figure near the foot of the bed on the same side. I sensed other figures to my right but can't explain why. They were tall and their faces were all obscured as though they wore hoods or as though they were shadowed in some way.
Shortly after this, I felt myself floating off of the bed. I then passed through the wall and into the back yard where I was now suspended two stories above the ground. Next memory I have, I was upright and floating along a dirt path, much like the path created by repeated passage of a tractor in a field. I was passing through a barb wired gate directly in front of me. I wasn't alone. There were several people with me. A couple were women, still in night attire, and the rest were men or children. In total, I recall maybe 10 or 15 people. I didn't see any of their faces. It seemed as though I was unable to turn my head and could see only what was either directly in front of me or peripheral.
Slightly ahead of us was a structure that resembled a mushroom. It was disc-shaped and mounted at the top with a stalk that reached to the ground. The stalk was only about 10 to 12 feet high and I estimate 10 to 15 feet in diameter, and a ramp that followed the contours of the cylindrical stalk wound up to an opening in the underside of the disc. At the opening, and presumably all around the disc, the surface sloped downward at about a 35 to 40 degree angle from a nearly horizontal orientation at the majority of the disc underside.
At this point I feel as though I was walking, and no longer floating. I followed the ramp into the disc and was able to survey my surroundings. There were contoured seats in the center, all facing outwards in a circular pattern. They backed onto a central pillar that must have been huge since, by my estimate, there had to be at least 5 or six human size seats arranged around only one third of the circumference that I could see from my vantage. All of the seats faced outwards and on the outer surface were panes of glass, or some other transparent substance. Each pane was about 3 feet wide by 4 to 5 feet high with narrow mullions between each pane. Just like the seats, they followed a curved surface that matched the curvature of the central seats and pillar but with a wider circumference. Between the foot of each seat and the windows was an aisle that was at least 5 ft wide but no more than 6 or seven ft.
I don't recall communicating with anyone, or anything. What I do remember is being seated in one of the contoured seats and feeling secured by something, then, rapid acceleration as we took off into the sky. I remember the incredibly fast receding lights of Winnipeg as viewed through the windows, a seemingly instantaneous arrival at another city, a rapid buzzing of that city, and then no other visual or physical stimulus. The only other thing I remember, and this very vividly, is an implanted knowledge that the city we buzzed was Calgary, Alberta, and that I must go there to live and that this was very important; in addition that this was imperative because something was going to happen that would result in flooding of much of central North America and that by going there, I would survive.
Now, this, admittedly, was very bizarre. I had never had an experience like this before. In fact, when I climbed out of bed the next morning I thought that had to be the most vivid and strange dream that I had ever experienced. As with any other day, I had a shower, dressed and headed off to work in my car. However, on the way to work, while listening to the radio, I heard that there was a UFO sighting by multiple people north of Winnipeg late the prior evening. As you can expect, chills ran up my spine, and I have been unnerved by this memory, ever since.
As I said at the onset, I have been unable to find reference to this event from online-accessible media records and have never encountered similar testimony by others from around the same time and place. I would be overjoyed to hear from someone else who had a similar experience near the same time; just to put my mind at rest. By the way, this was not terrifying, only exhilarating. This was not sleep paralysis. I have had sleep paralysis, and it was terrifying.” RF
