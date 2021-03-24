'Human-Faced' Dog Encountered on Southwest Virginia Mountain

A group of friends drive and hike to the top of a mountain in the Clinch ridge in southwest Virginia. They hear strange 'drumming' sound and encounter a dog with a human female face.
The following account was found on social media:
"Back in 1998 or 1999, a few friends and I went out on Halloween riding the old backroads around here.
There is a very large mountain range near us, near Nickelsville, Virginia (Clinch Mountain ridge). It's a really small town around there, maybe 300 or so people. No stores, just a stop sign. It's a huge range and some places have never seen human.
We decided to go up to the old fire spotting tower in the middle of the night because we were young, dumb and full of bravado. We made our way up, it's about a 35 min drive, and rough hike to get to the top. There was a serious uneasiness in the air. Like that feeling before a storm. Just surreal.
On our way up we felt like we were being watched. This place is known to have devil worshipping going on, seen plenty of evidence. One of the guys up front did have a pistol with him so we felt safe at that point. About half way up we spotted a small dog, no specific breed, just kind of a mutt. He/she had a bandanna around its neck, red.
We made our way up further, we rolled our windows down and could hear a very faint drumming. Almost like a heart beat, bum-bum, bum-bum. It was strange. I've been up there over a dozen times and I've never heard anything like it. I've seen plenty of carvings and other things but never heard this before.
We got to the top and got out to walk the remaining couple hundred yards to the top and made it, uneventfully. We did notice the drumming or whatever noise was much clearer there. We smoked probably half a pack each up there over the course of an hour, hour and a half. It started getting very chilly so we decided to head back down the way we came.
We got back to the car, and it was quiet, really damn quiet. No noise, no nothing. Silence. We started driving back down, the drive down you got to go slow, you'll go off the damned side of the mountain of your going to quick. The driver pointed off to the side and we saw what looked like torches or flashlights. They were a good 500 yards or more into the brush. I've been up and down that mountain many times. There is no road there.
We kept going and we got about 1/4 the at down and we saw that dog again. It kept getting closer. I swear on my life, my mother's life and everything I hold dearly, this dog had the face of an old woman. It got closer, closer and closer. We all saw it. It just kept looking at us. This old ladies face was on the dog's body. I can't describe it any other way.
We got out of Dodge real quick. We started hearing the drumming again and that was it. We made it home, shook up like crazy. That mountain is home to things we don't know about. I've heard laughter that was mixed with a horse, I've heard women screaming and have felt the ground shake from rumbling. It was insane. I don't go out there as often as I used too but I've never went hunting there again." RC
NOTE: The Clinch Mountain ridge extends south into Tennessee and has a strange history. I've received reports of upright canines over the years, as well as other unexplained activity. As far as occult practices, there is a well-known folk medicine tradition throughout the Appalachians. Lon
