Cryptid & Humanoid Encounters in Alabama, Michigan, Florida & Missouri

4 separate cryptid and humanoid accounts from Alabama, Michigan, Florida & Missouri. The descriptions include a giant white dog, human shadow, ghostly animal and a Golum-like being.
I have collected the following accounts:
"I was talking to my sister yesterday, who had an encounter in Mcintosh, Alabama on Fairford Rd. Just to give you a brief description of what she gave me, it was sitting on the side of a road in a heavily wooded area. It ran towards the car. the car was approaching at a 50 to 60 miles an hour and it had the speed to keep pace with the car. It almost grabbed their bumper.
A brief description of this cryptid, size of a giant dog. The head is long and thin. She did not see ears. The teeth were large and she could see them when it opened it's mouth to snap at the bumper. She said it had a very long skinny tail, definitely canine features. The body was white. If it had fur, it was short fur. The eyes, there was not any reflection in the eyes. They did not pick up light. This was an evening encounter. She said it looked like an unnatural being. She also said that the legs in the back were longer and curved almost like a kangaroo's. The front legs were shorter and it was using its front legs to pull itself forward as it ran towards the car and gained on them. They did make an escape." SM
-----
"I live in a, rural area in Michigan close to the lake. I am currently living alone, both my parents are currently in Canada taking care of my great uncle who in his late 80s. They have been gone for a month or so, and probably won’t be back until late December. I am 19, so more then old enough to be alone,
But some really odd things have been happening in the last two weeks. It started back in September when my 15-year-old cat Gingersnap went missing,
At first I figured she had passed away, since she was very old and had a few health problems already,
A few days later I found her body completely torn to shreds on my back porch. I mean she was severely mutilated. I came to the conclusion that I must’ve been a bird of prey, since we have big owls and hawks were I live,
A few days passed and on October the 4th something odd also happened. I was watching TV around 11 pm, and I kept hearing a really fast knocking sound. It would come in sets of five and then stop for a second then restart. I ended up going outside to investigate and I couldn’t see anyone, but there was a really horrible smell,
Then what happened last night. I had waken up at like 3 am, which happens sometimes if I had a really messed up dream. So I walked down the hall to get a drink and probably watch TV. I got to the fridge, which is right next to the back porch door. I heard someone walking around. I froze up and stay completely still. I looked over to the door and saw a huge shadow. It was kind of crouched on its hands. I don’t really think it saw me but it looked human. It didn’t move for like a whole 3 minutes before the shadow moved in the blink of a eye. It was just gone. I ran back to my room and called the cops,
When they got there they couldn’t find anything. I am super freaked out no especially since I am completely alone up here." S
-----
"I live in Molino, Florida next to swamp lands. I just recently started getting back into the paranormal after a 14 year sabbatical. I also just moved back here a year ago to take care of my elderly mother. Anyway, I've seen things here of different varieties when I was younger but right now I need some advice on how to at least get a good look at the "animal" that's been doing it's damnedest to basically stalk me when I go outside at night.
I recently watched the videos of night crawlers. What struck me first and foremost was the sounds they make. I had heard those exact same sounds for years coming from the swamps. Both I and my mother have been outside at night and had our names called and we've both seen an extremely white figure by our garage. At the time we chalked it up to ghosts. It was the noisiest the day before the full moon to the day after. But I've noticed it enjoys trying to frighten me. It's also terrified of light or at least up to now.
I sit by the garage at night to have a cigarette or two and it primarily chitters. Sounds like it's moving around, climbing the fence, it never seems to stay in one place for long but just seems to keep moving in a roughly circular pattern. I have seen the "animal" out of the corner of my eye. Bright white shape at least 6 or 7 feet off the ground looking at me from around the garage corner. When I turned to look, It shot back and you could hear a large animal running away as fast as it could. Fallen leaves and twigs are a godsend. Just last night I could hear the chittering from my bedroom followed by a loud thumping sound against the brick and later a tapping on the window." B
-----
"I was heading to work in Springfield, Missouri on Highway 65 at about 4:30 in the morning and I was zoning out. I was in the left lane of a two lane highway because of a parked car on the side of the highway. As I started passing the car, something caught my eye coming straight at me from the median on the left side. I got a brief look at a humanoid creature running on all fours (not with that awkward run that people do when they try to run on all fours, more like a deer when it runs). It had long arms and long legs and was very skinny. It looked like a 6-7 foot tall Gollum from the Lord of the Rings movies. I can’t be sure if it was a dark color on top and a pale color underneath because I only saw it for about 5 seconds. It looked straight at me as the car was about to hit it but it disappeared right when I got to where it was." H
*****
If you wish to comment on this Phantoms & Monsters post, please go to Phantoms & Monsters Post Comments
*****
Please Consider a Donation to 'Phantoms & Monsters'
Your financial support of Phantoms & Monsters and our other pursuits is much appreciated. This all depends on you, the readers and followers.
Please use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog site and newsletter. You can also go directly to Phantoms & Monsters donation. Thanks again for your loyalty and continued support. Lon
Arcane Radio is LIVE w/ chat on the Beyond Explanation YouTube channel
The Betty and Barney Hill Alien Abduction Case: Not What it Seems to Be?
From Hollywood’s Monsters to Real Monsters: Marauding Giants
Vesuvius killed people of Pompeii in 15 minutes, study suggests
Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research Website
Follow the Phantoms & Monsters Archives on Flipboard
Follow the Phantoms & Monsters Archive on Mix
On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute)
Disclaimer:
The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.
Fair Use Notice:
This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.
You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.
© 2005-2021 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved