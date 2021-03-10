Cryptid Close Encounters: Nessie, Odd Reptile, 'Demon Dog' and Possibly Bigfoot

5 separate cryptid encounters accounts, including a diver's real-life incident with the Loch Ness Monster in 1971.
Here are several cryptid encounter accounts collected by me:
"My husband’s grandmother told a story about when she was a little girl (would have been early 1920s). One of her older family members was on his death bed. The family was all at the house taking care of him and grieving as he was almost gone. The front door was propped open as folks were going in and out to get air, greet people coming by to see the family, etc. She said a “demon dog” of some sort came in the house, ran to the back bedroom, and circled the death bed. They were all freaking out and trying to run it out of the house. Apparently it ran back out.
He died shortly after. She swears that it was an demonic monster looking creature that could most closely be described as a dog. This story has made its rounds in his family and other family members said it was true. They lived in Copper Hill, TN when this happened." CJ
-----
"I was camping with friends (myself and 3 others) at a lake near the town I live in (we were in Minnesota). It’s around 10-11PM and we’re sitting around the fire talking and whatnot, when all of a sudden a small rock hits the folding table next to me and my friend. The rock seemed to come from the trees that were between us and the lake. It spooked us a little bit, but we just laughed it off and made jokes that it could have been a Sasquatch.
The next morning we noticed that a bag of hamburger buns had what I assumed to be a bite taken out of it. The “bite” was very clean and basically a big semicircle (similar shape to a human bite), but MUCH larger. The bag was unopened and in a plastic grocery bag with other food items when I found it. The buns were the only thing that got touched. We figured it couldn’t have been a dog because of how clean the “bite” was and the bag was still on picnic table at the campsite.
The thing that stands out the most to me in thinking it was NOT an animal was the fact that the bitten bag of buns was put back in the grocery bag. The overall experience was weird and I’m still unsure of what took a bite, but I’m thinking it wasn’t a person or some type of common animal." PF
-----
"A close friend of mine, whom I have known since we were kids and has never lied to me, told me about an encounter he had while we were both living in Washington state.
He was up shooting in a abandoned quarry, and he heard the loudest angriest animal growl/howl he has ever heard. He took his 14 gun collection and noped out of there faster than he ever has in his life. He can’t tell me what kind of animal it was. He thinks it might’ve been a Bigfoot. He even searched cryptid sounds online, and found one that sounded very similar, and that one claimed that it came from a Bigfoot." JJ
-----
"I live in southern Wisconsin in the country. Lots of trees, ponds and cornfields are around my area. There is also a really long walking trail usually used for snow mobiles. When I was a kid (early teens), I used to walk on the trail which was right down the road from my house. To describe the trail, it was pretty much a rocky dirt path and on each side of the path there was dense trees.
One day I took my friend with me. It was like the middle of the day and it must've been spring or summer because I don't remember it being cold and there was no snow. Anyway, so we were walking and talking about random stuff and we saw up ahead what looked like a small, dark colored alligator cross the trail from one wooded part to the other wooded part. Walked right in front of us. It looked like the size of a medium-sized dog, but low to the ground and had reptilian features. Kind of looked like a huge turtle without a shell or a monitor lizard. We both turned around and ran back to my house. We don't have monitor lizards here. We get pretty big turtles but they need their shells to live. Never figured out what it was and I never walked on the trail again!" LL
-----
Here is an account from a locally known diver at Loch Ness by the name of Roger Badger in the spring of 1971:
"The boat was to be moored in Urquhart Bay. A lump of concrete with a mooring ring was acquired together with a galvanised mooring buoy and chain to attach them together. A group of us took the gear in one of the vans down to Temple Pier from Achnahannet, and as there were no changing facilities at the pier, I travelled kitted out in a wetsuit.
We did the job of placing the mooring, and as the others loaded the tools and dinghy back into the van, I did a bit of snorkeling so the wetsuit did not get ripped on the gear. I swam out from the small floating jetty which was there in those days. A hundred yards or so from the jetty, the floor of the bay suddenly nose-dives into deep water. I had just passed this point and was about 10 or 15 feet below the surface, but was now in deep water and was thinking that I should turn and go back when I saw an object in front of me.
The water is of course full of peat and is like thick tea. As I got closer I could see a top and bottom to the object, but it extended left and right out of my vision. The surface of the object was rough textured and rounded in cross-section. I saw no protuberances in the part I could see. I'm not sure how far from the object I was, maybe 15-20 feet. It was moving from my right to my left, that is towards the main loch. This sounds like a long drawn-out sighting, but in reality it occupied only a couple of seconds. I realised what I was looking at, and decided that I should not be there. I have size 13 feet and my swim flippers are large and strong. I surfaced quickly and made for the pier as fast as I could.
Simon Dinsdale's eye was caught by me surfacing, and he said I was moving so fast that I was aquaplaning on my chest. As I made my way in, I was terrified that I was being chased, but I noticed Mr. Menzies' nephews playing in a boat tied to the pier, and his black L"abrador coming into the water to meet me, so I risked a look back and realised that I was alone.
Simon and the others asked what had happened, and I told them that I had seen something. Later at Achnahannet, I sat down with Tim Dinsdale and completed a sighting report form and he interviewed me on tape. He and David James decided to make the story public, and the press came to Achnahannet and did the interview. This resulted in as many different versions of the story as there were newspapers represented.
A lot of people said that I was too shallow to have seen anything, but when we discussed it, we realised that this is exactly where Nessie would look for fish, as close to the shallows as possible, but still in deep water."
*****
**********
