Creepy Unexplained Humanoid Incidents & Sightings

Various accounts of sightings or incidents with unknown humanoids of different descriptions and characteristics. Are these beings 'evil' or simply curious?
The following accounts were collected by me:
"This happened in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan in winter 2015. It was around Christmas time so we had lots of snow and it was very cold. My dad was driving my sister and I to the small city that we live near. It was only 6pm but it was already dark. We only live about ten minutes out of town so it's not like we were in the middle of nowhere, however the two lane highway is unlit and very dark.
I was in the back seat, my younger sister in the passenger. Suddenly I notice something in the headlights. Something ran across the road in front of us. It was so fast my dad didn't have time to brake or react and then it was gone. "What the heck?" My dad's eyes widened. I couldn't believe what I'd seen, it was almost dog-like or maybe more like a deer, but certainly wasn't either of those things. It was a dark blur. It looked like a lanky humanoid but with very long limbs and ran on four legs. It was about the size of a large dog or small deer, but its front and back legs bent like a human's arms and legs. I was too stunned to say anything, all I could think was 'what the f*ck did I just see?'.
My younger sister looked at my dad and then me, her mouth wide open. "You guys saw that too?" She asked. I nodded, eyes wide. We spent the rest of the drive feeling uneasy, my dad speeding faster than he usually does. I was so relieved when the first street lights appeared in the city limits. We still bring it up to this day, still as confused and spooked as when we saw it." D
-----
"It all started last summer. I sleep with my window open, but it has a screen on it. So it was around 11:30 pm. Well, I heard something moving outside in the trees about 50 yards away, I originally thought it was a coyote, rabbit, or something small like that. I looked out and couldn’t see anything because it was 11:30 pm, so I grabbed a flashlight off my night stand and aimed it out there and turned it on. Nothing. Well that was the case until I aimed the flashlight to the left and up.
About maybe 9 feet off the ground was this thing...like, I don't know how to describe it. It was like a naked guy or something. It didn’t look like a human though. I really don’t know how to explain it. It just looked like a naked homeless guy but something was off about its face and arms. Its arms were skinny as hell.
Well, once it could sense light was shining on it, it’s eyes reflected green and jumped down and ran off in a field next to my house. I was like WTF. I’m going to sleep, and that’s exactly what I did. Yeah, I was tired, but not that tired that I was imagining what I saw." CB
-----
"I live in the UK and used to live in a nice area just outside of York. It was sort of in the countryside but not. There was always this one part of the woods that just gave of weird vibes, unexplainable and the feeling you shouldn’t be there.
One day me and a few friends thought it would be a good idea to go to the “spot” as we referred to it and get set up a tent and have a good time. It probably got to around 1 am and being tired, I decided to just walk home since I lived 10 minutes away. I remember I left by myself, and started on the path home. The area where we had set up was wooded, a lot of high bushes and a good mile away from any house. I remember walking down the path, flash light on my phone shining the way, when I felt what I can only describe as pure fear. It felt like my whole body was telling me I had to leave this area as fast as I could, or else I was going to end up dead.
Anyway, I started running, as fast as I could, and I could hear what sounded like galloping running behind me. I couldn’t see it, but I could feel it was getting closer to me and I was in danger. I managed to get to the clearing which was about 100m near the main road, and as soon as I got there, I quickly turned around to see what was chasing me and I remember seeing this tall, pale, bony creature standing still at the top of the clearing, watching me. It must have been 8 ft, and had these massive eyes that reflected the light. I never told anyone what I saw, because I knew no one would believe me, and every time I walked past the clearing I felt I was being watched.
However, a few years later, my friend and I where discussing paranormal events. I told him what had happened and we decided to go there (it was during the day and light). We got to the area, and ventured in deeper, only complaining we got a weird vibe but nothing to be concerned about. However, as we got deeper we came across what can only be described as a tunnel of trees that lead to a round clearing with a single tree growing in the middle. Nothing else. All other vegetation was dead. As we started to walk through the “tunnel” what can only be described as a face appeared through the vegetation starting at us. We both got a good look at it, and we saw a long sunken face, with large jet black eyes starting at us with slits for a nose. We both bolted and got the f*ck out of there.
To this day we haven’t spoken about it and I just want to know what it was. Somehow I know it was watching and observing, it was definitely predatory, and it is a thing of pure evil, I can feel it." PP
*****
----------