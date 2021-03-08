Canine Cryptid Encountered at Night on Eastern Carolina Road

2 friends are driving at night in the eastern North Carolina flatlands when they suddenly encounter a extremely tall and lanky canine cryptid on the side of the road.
The following account was recently posted on social media:
"This still bothers me to this day. I was in high school at the time and it was around 1 AM on a Saturday night. My best bud and I were just hanging out playing some league at the crib when we got a call that our friend got too drunk at a party and needed to be picked up. Whatever, we’re sober as penguins and he’s gotten us before so we set out. We pick him up and throw him in he backseat and begin the journey home.
We live kind of out in the country (eastern North Carolina) so it’s a bit foggy and no other cars on the road. When all of a sudden as we come around a turn, we see this...animal? Thing? A ball of reddish-brown fur just hunched over in the ditch on the side of the road. I thought it was maybe an injured bear or a big ass wolf, so I slow down to a crawl and blast the high beams. This thing proceeds to turn its head and look right at us. Beady little red eyes, pointed ears, and a snout like a wolf. I can’t look away from this thing as our drunken friend is rolling around in the back completely unaware. This thing then stands up on two legs and turns to face us. Looks like a werewolf/vampire mix. Fangs poking out of its mouth. Long pointed ears. Covered in long reddish brown fur that’s thinner on its chest and midsection. It’s taller than the street sign next to it and it’s still in the ditch. Easily 8-9 ft tall. It’s lanky as hell but still can see some muscle definition. And it’s just staring at us.
I glance over at my buddy in the passenger seat and he’s sunken way down shaking just saying “Drive. Drive. Drive. Dude, please just drive. Jake please. Drive.” I turn my head back to decide if I’m going to have to run this thing over. This thing gets down on all fours and bounds across the field next to it at a break neck pace. And I just sit there stunned. I snap out of it and drive home, questioning if I go on to be one of those crazy Bigfoot people and spend my life hunting this thing.
Nobody ever believes me when I tell the story but I can still call my buddy up and ask “WTF did we see that night dude?” and he immediately knows what I’m talking about. So yeah. And now I spend 90% of my time in forests and outdoors for my job. Always knowing that shit like that really do be out here." TC
