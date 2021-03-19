Bizarre Night: Creepy Little Girl, Unknown Mad Man & Covid-19

A women describes a bizarre encounter with a young girl who came to her apartment in order to use the phone. Later a man shows up and claims the girl is standing beside him. Very strange!
The following account was recently referred to me:
"I (27f) was home alone on a Thursday night. February 4, 2021, to be exact. I live with my boyfriend (28m) but he was at work until late that night. He is a bartender so he doesn't get home until 4:00 in the morning. It was around 10 PM at night, I had already eaten dinner and was watching a movie in the spare room of our apartment, when I heard a knock at the door. I have a friend who comes over unannounced fairly regularly and even has his own house key, but the door was double locked so I got up without thinking and unlocked and opened the door. I was confused when, instead of my friend, there was a girl standing there. She was maybe 8/9 years old and wearing house shoes.
"Uh, hi?" I said, and she mumbled something in return that I couldn't quite hear.
"What was that??" I asked
"My mom, I need to call my mom."
"Your mom isn't here?"
"Uh, my dad. I need to call my dad. Can I use the phone?"
I was a little dazed and confused, but the strangest part was my heart was absolutely racing. I was absolutely terrified and I'm not sure why. I hesitated and almost told her no, but I also knew if she really did need help and I turned her away, she would likely go across the hall instead, and my neighbors don't seem the most "kid friendly" so I said sure. I told her she could step just inside while I find my phone because it was freezing and she was dressed for summer. When I found my phone I handed it to her and she dialed a number and then started speaking in another language for a minute. I'm not sure which, maybe Spanish, but I didn't recognize any of the words. She spoke for maybe 30 seconds and then hung up and was just standing there. "Uh, was that him?" I asked. She just looked at me confused.
"Who?"
"... Your dad?"
"Oh! Right!"
At this point she was seriously freaking me out, to the point where I just wanted to avoid looking her in the face, so I walked over to my cat who was half hiding behind a chair and just tried to distract myself and pet her. The girl dialed a different number, spoke in the same foreign language for maybe 15 seconds, then hung up. After that, she basically shoved the phone back in my hand, shouted "Thanks" and literally ran out the front door. I was left just standing there, confused as all hell and uneasy in the pit of my stomach. I walked the 6ish feet to my door to lock both deadbolts and as I turned away from the door there was another knock. I looked through the peep hole and it was a man, maybe late 40's, in one of the work outfits for the building maintenance team of my apartment. Oddly, I didn't recognize him, even though I've lived in this complex for over 3 years and had thought I had met all of the maintenance men. I talk to them regularly because their office and storage shed is right at my front stairs where I park my van. I also found it kind of strange that anyone from the team was still here so late at night, when they usually get off almost 5 hours earlier.
Like an idiot, I open the door again.
"Hello?"
"Hi, was there a little girl here a moment ago?"
"Uh, yeah, she asked to use my phone, and then just ran off."
"She is here." At that I was confused. "Where is she?" I asked, and he looked at me like I was crazy and just pointed at the ground next to him. "She is standing right here." He said sternly. He was very clearly the only human in the hallway, a long straight hallway with no corners to hide around. At that point my panic was through the roof. "Uh, oh, yeah, right.." I said. He just shook his head and said "She should not have done that. She will not be doing that again."
I meekly said "It wasn't a big deal..." And he cut me off and raised his voice slightly and just repeated. "She. Should not. Have done that. Understand?"
At this point I'm pretty sure this dude is about to murder me over an invisible girl standing next to him so I just say "Yes, understood, of course." And he replied "We apologize for this. Enjoy your night." and he walked away.
I called my boyfriend right away and told him the whole story. He agreed that it was weird but was super busy so couldn't talk long. I reassured the whole apartment was locked up and opened a beer to calm my nerves.
Time passed until my boyfriend got home and we hung out for about an hour then went to sleep. The entire night neither of us really slept a wink, we were both absolutely burning up and shivering and breaking out in cold sweats and having night terrors. By 8:00 in the morning we were both dizzy and coughing and had fevers, and later that day my boyfriend tested positive for Covid-19. His lasted 2 rough weeks, mine however just cleared up a week ago, after having turned into one of the worst & longest running sicknesses I've ever had. I'm still getting over it and getting my breath back. I haven't seen the child or that maintenance worker since that night.
That's the last time I ever let some "kid" into my house." DG
*****
If you wish to comment on this Phantoms & Monsters post, please go to Phantoms & Monsters Post Comments
*****
Please Consider a Donation to 'Phantoms & Monsters'
Your financial support of Phantoms & Monsters and our other pursuits is much appreciated. This all depends on you, the readers and followers.
Please use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog site and newsletter. You can also go directly to Phantoms & Monsters donation. Thanks again for your loyalty and continued support. Lon
----------