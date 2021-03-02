Bizarre Female Humanoid Encountered in Urban Texas Park

A young Texas woman and her girl friend encounter a bizarre female-like humanoid that just didn't seem to 'fit it.' Is it possible that this is a non-human entity attempting to look human?
The following account was recently posted on social media:
"This happened about a year and a half ago. My friend and I were in the park by our neighborhood (for context it runs into our neighborhood but also backs up to a parking lot that is on a main street and a trail runs through so you can walk all the way along the bayou to either end. the spot that we go to is along the trail but it’s closer to the parking lot end than the neighborhood end) and we were doing our thing. It started to get pretty windy and looked like it was going to rain so we decided it would be best to get going since we had about a two minute walk back to our car. This trail and parking lot are not secluded by any means. I live in a very big city in Texas, but we were there on a week day so there weren’t many people around. We get to her car and get in and are waiting to warm up from the wind making it pretty chilly outside.
The parking spot we are in has the street on the passenger side and the woods on the drivers side. I was looking at my friend talking to her when I see a woman walking out of the woods behind her. She had shoulder length black hair and really pale skin. I remember making a joke about her looking like our teacher and so my friend turned to look and we ended up staring at her for a second. My friend said “that’s probably a prostitute” and I laughed and thought the same. But then I noticed something strange. She wasn’t really dressed like a prostitute. She was kind of dressed like a random generated 'Sim'. She had on a white t-shirt and a brown leather jacket and jeans and knee high-healed leather boots. The trail that runs through is paved but this woman literally walked out of the woods in a place where there’s no trail at all. It was really odd. She wasn’t dressed at all like how people normally are (in workout gear and such).
We go to this place often so she stuck out like a sore thumb. I started getting extremely bad vibes from this thing. It felt like it was something pretending to be a human. Like it thought, 'oh yes, this is what humans do!' The woman started walking towards us. Ok, so you know how if there is something in your path when you are walking and if you think you are going to run into it you will move? Well this lady walked in a dead straight line towards the back of the car. She was about 6 inches away from it maybe? It looked like a glitch in the matrix.
Then this thing stands in the parking spot one over from us and pulls out a flip phone with an antenna, which is also strange. I’m still staring at it and now that it’s closer I can get a really good look at it. Its hair looked less like real hair and more like a wig and it was really shiny. It had a mask-like smile etched into its face and the eyes looked very dark almost black. Around the eyes it looked kind of warped or off. There’s two sets of eyelids almost like a mask. My friend said “oh hell no, we are gonna get sex trafficked”(We are both young females). I was like 'oh shit. You’re probably right" and we left speeding off. Whatever it was followed us with its gaze but didn’t come after us. I asked her if she thought it was really off too and she said yes. She started talking about the eyes and we both agreed that whatever it was it was not human. It looked like something wearing a human's skin.
I don’t know if anyone’s even going take this seriously but has anyone experienced or seen anything similar? Or just any advice maybe or information on what it could be I saw. I know sometimes sex traffickers have men dress up as woman but this was definitely not a man dressed as a woman. Her jacket was tight and so were the jeans and her body didn’t really look weird besides the clothes and her face.
I know I may sound out of my mind but I really do think there was something off about it. I’m not looking for attention or for this to blow up. I’m just sharing my experience." WW
NOTE: I forwarded a request for further information. This type of sighting is occasionally reported, especially in urban areas. Could this be a non-human entity attempting to 'fit it' with the human populace? Lon
