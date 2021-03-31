Bizarre Encounter Spooks New Jersey Couple

A couple in suburban New Jersey were out late at night with their puppy, when there was a sudden flash of light. Then they both experienced extreme confusion and terror.
This was recently posted on social media. I have sent a request to the witness for further information:
"I live in a townhouse in a super safe area (Burlington County, New Jersey). My yard is woods but we’re surrounded by main roads. I’ve lived there 3 years, my boyfriend moved in 8 months ago. I’m a very laid back person. Love horror, I lived alone and would sleep at night in the pitch dark with my back door open listening to true crime podcasts. I’ve NEVER believed in ghosts. (My boyfriend quickly nixed that) I’ve never been scared person. My boyfriend and I got a puppy about a month ago. Dealing with potty training, we were outside in pitch darkness with just a flash light every night. My yard is not fenced and all concrete so we’d go beyond my yard line into an open patch of grass about 15 feet from the woods. We’d be able to see the lights of the condos. But these woods are so dark, it’s like light disappears.
We were out one night around 3 am (puppy had to go) and I suddenly had a horrible feeling, like absolute dread. A second later I get chills and feel panicked and hear foot steps. I told my boyfriend let’s go inside. He asked why and I said just go. We went in, I sort of got over it. Fast forward to the next night, I almost forgot about what happened. It’s around 9:45/10 pm. My boyfriend and I are focused on the puppy with a flashlight making sure he goes when again I get that feeling. It’s like I turned into a deer because suddenly the woods got darker, the air got quieter and I just heard these footsteps. I turn to my boyfriend and say go inside now, just as I finished saying it my puppy starts screaming bloody murder and howling (he’s a Cane Corso puppy, so he’s not tough yet). We panic. My boyfriend swoops down to pick up the puppy and a bright light, literally blinding is shinning our face. We don’t see a person or anything. My boyfriend starts pushing me toward the house, we’re screaming at the top of our lungs. My dog pooped all over my boyfriend. We ran to the house for what felt like 10 minutes but in reality we were only about ten feet from our back door. As we got in I turn around and see no one, nothing. No one running away, no flashlights.
My boyfriend is an MMA fighter and he felt so stupid for not hanging back but he was so worried about getting the dog and I into the house he wasn’t thinking about anything else. This shook us. I was having panic attacks. We called the police. My boyfriend was shaking. The puppy to this day hates going out at night. We went out there the next day and saw two really big deep & far apart footsteps. Like someone had a super inhuman stride. The foot prints looked like they were heel first. The police noticed them as well but there was only 2.
Here’s the thing, we don’t think it was a person. We didn’t see a flashlight walking over. If it was someone walking a dog, a dog would of responded to the screaming my dog was making. My puppy is great with other animals, he has no fear of anything (besides the dark). We racked our brain over and over. We don’t have any enemies, we’re both pretty much introverts. It wasn’t a random psycho murderer because they had prime opportunity to hurt us and didn’t. The cops didn’t see any signs of someone staying in the woods. We checked as well.
Crazy thing is we’re in a townhouse. The houses around us, all confirmed they didn’t hear us screaming. Our one neighbor who doesn’t face us said he was looking out his window at 10 pm, he didn’t see us. We were so confused.
I have a Celtic deity I pray to. My house is very much a fortress to me. I love nature and my house is basically covered wall to wall with things that makes me feel good and safe (If you’re familiar with paganism you’ll know). When I was telling my friend, who is very into things that I don’t even know the word for about, what happened, his face went pale and he told me it sounded like we went into another dimension. The fact our neighbors didn’t see or hear us, the fact that our running felt so much longer than it was. He thinks because of the way I am in my home, whatever it was couldn’t follow us. Once we got in, the energy in my home wouldn’t allow it in.
My boyfriend, after a few days of setting up cameras and security measures, finally told me he didn’t think it was human. He said he felt like he was somewhere else, that when he started running even though we were so close to home, he had tunnel vision and the house seemed so far. Of course this could just be fear and adrenaline but I’ve never in my life have felt a fear like this. I’ve been in situations where my life has flashed before my eyes and nothing even comes close to the terror and dread I felt in my stomach. I’ve been having panic attacks for the last month without any fear except for the fear of having that feeling I felt again." F
NOTE: The area is very near Wharton State Forest, which has had several reports of weird activity over the years. That includes Bigfoot and other cryptid activity. Lon
*****
