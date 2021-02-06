Saturday, February 06, 2021

Yellow-Eyed 'Humanoid' Encountered Along Lake Huron in Michigan

A Michigan man encounters a humanoid with bright yellow eyes lurking near his camper late at night. 2 nights later, he encounters the same being at a different location.

I recently received the following account:

"These encounters took place in May 2015. It was between 3-4 AM and had I walked outside of my camper trailer to relieve myself. Due to skunks I carried a flashlight, scanning the grass so I wasn't sprayed. When the flashlight hit the tree line I could see a dark humped being kneeling down. I heard twigs breaking so I made a noise by stomping my foot. This being stood up quickly and ran into the brush behind a tree. It was 5 ft. or so in height. I could clearly see a glowing eye shine that was bright yellow like a glow stick. It was peering from behind a tree while looking curiously at me up/down and side to side. I threw my full water bottle at it, hitting the tree, though it didn't seem bothered by the noise.

I quickly ran back in the camper and told my girlfriend what happened, telling her that this being was extremely frightening. She mentioned that I was pale in complexion from the experience. I did not go out again that night.

Two evenings later, at a different location, it happened again. I had gone out at around 8 PM and noticed the same being standing by the shoreline (Lake Huron near Cheboygan, MI). This time it wasn't concealed by the woods and it saw me looking at me. I grabbed a piece of driftwood in order to defend myself. This time it ran like a human, but much faster towards the water. I heard it enter the water. I again was scared and immediately ran back to the camper. It was the most I've ever been afraid in the wilderness at night in my life.

The next day I noticed matted grass around the area. I set out trail cams in order to capture an image, but was unsuccessful. I believe that it may have been an alien 'Grey,' though the size and shape was more human. What could it have been? Was it following me?

I had a 'lost time' experience later in the summer, but I have no idea if it was related to this being." GH


Please Consider a Donation to 'Phantoms & Monsters'

Your financial support of Phantoms & Monsters and our other pursuits is much appreciated. This all depends on you, the readers and followers.

Please use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog site and newsletter. You can also go directly to Phantoms & Monsters donation. Thanks again for your loyalty and continued support. Lon

**********

TODAY'S TOP LINKS

Strange and Mysterious Photographs: The UFO Phenomenon, Part 1

Apollo 14 Commander Alan Shepard's 'lost' golf ball is discovered on the moon

Skeptical Scottish Man Seeking Funds to Send Flat Earther on Trip to Space

The Mysterious “Trees” of the Red Planet

Cryptid Experts Weigh In on Bigfoot Hunting Season in Oklahoma

Terrifying Alien Mantis Humanoid Encounters! Four Insectoid Reports from IL, NY, NJ & PA | BXP A159

Terrifying Alien Encounters and Abductions! Five first person reports from the US and UK. | BXP A158

Four Frightening Men In Black Encounters! MIB Lost Time, Abduction and Experimentation | BXP A160

PODCAST - Lon Strickler's ARCANE RADIO - Wild Trees | Paranormal Phenomena and Experiences | Feb.5.2021

PODCAST - Amy Bue with Marc Myrsell | Ape Canyon attack cabin site | Wild Bue Yonder - Feb.2.2021

PODCAST - Jack Cary's PARANORMAL PLANET | Antarctica Ancient Alien Bases | Feb.4.2021

PODCAST - Catskill Appalachian Research Collective (CARC) | From Behind Tall Trees | Jan.26.2021

PODCAST - Elizabeth Howell's Cosmic Traffic Report w/ Kari Noren-Hoshal, Cynthia Hart | Sun 01.31.2021

David Eckhart's Photographs of the Aliens and Entities Emanating In His Home | BXP

David Eckhart's First Recorded Alien Encounter | Original Video

David Eckhart's Encounter Alien Portal Sound Recording; Alarming, strange and frightening! | BXP

Chicago / Lake Michigan Winged Humanoid / Flying Entity Sightings & Encounters

UPDATED: Chicago / Lake Michigan Winged Humanoid Regional Interactive Map

Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research Website

Donate to 'Phantoms & Monsters' at PayPal

Paranormal / Cryptid / UFO Books You Should Read

'Beyond Explanation' is a collection of first-person encounters, directly from the pages of Phantoms & Monsters. Please SUBSCRIBE and recommend to your friends and enthusiasts. Your support will help Phantoms & Monsters and Arcane Radio to continue providing you up-to-date cryptid/paranormal reports and information.

The Facebook page can be found at Beyond Explanation on Facebook - Thanks for your help. I hope you enjoy! Your comments are welcomed. Lon


Explore becoming a member
BXP Member Premieres lets members watch and experience a new video two weeks early and together with the author and creator. It's like a movie or TV show premiere just for our members and with the opportunity to ask questions and learn more in a live chat. Click here for our presentation video that describes the advantages of membership.


Would your paranormal / cryptid group like to become an affiliate of Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research? By becoming an affiliate investigative group, we can forward reports to you from your area in which none of our team can physically investigate. If interested, send me an email at lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com. The member / affiliate list can be found at Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research Team / Affiliate Groups. Thanks. Lon




Join Research of Anomalous Phenomena on Reddit

Follow Cryptid Encounters & Sightings on Feedly

Follow the Phantoms & Monsters Archives on Flipboard

Follow the Phantoms & Monsters Archive on Mix
















----------

This blog and newsletter are licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License.

Please Note:

On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute)

Any use of witness information, which includes any attempt to contact a witness or persons involved in an event, is strictly prohibited without the written consent of Phantoms & Monsters / Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research.

Any use of our private intellectual research & investigation property on YouTube or other streaming services will result in an infringement complaint. This action could lead to a possible takedown and strike to your account.

----------

Disclaimer:

The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.

Fair Use Notice:

This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.

You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.

© 2005-2020 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved

Posted by at
Labels: , ,