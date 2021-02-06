Yellow-Eyed 'Humanoid' Encountered Along Lake Huron in Michigan

A Michigan man encounters a humanoid with bright yellow eyes lurking near his camper late at night. 2 nights later, he encounters the same being at a different location.
I recently received the following account:
"These encounters took place in May 2015. It was between 3-4 AM and had I walked outside of my camper trailer to relieve myself. Due to skunks I carried a flashlight, scanning the grass so I wasn't sprayed. When the flashlight hit the tree line I could see a dark humped being kneeling down. I heard twigs breaking so I made a noise by stomping my foot. This being stood up quickly and ran into the brush behind a tree. It was 5 ft. or so in height. I could clearly see a glowing eye shine that was bright yellow like a glow stick. It was peering from behind a tree while looking curiously at me up/down and side to side. I threw my full water bottle at it, hitting the tree, though it didn't seem bothered by the noise.
I quickly ran back in the camper and told my girlfriend what happened, telling her that this being was extremely frightening. She mentioned that I was pale in complexion from the experience. I did not go out again that night.
Two evenings later, at a different location, it happened again. I had gone out at around 8 PM and noticed the same being standing by the shoreline (Lake Huron near Cheboygan, MI). This time it wasn't concealed by the woods and it saw me looking at me. I grabbed a piece of driftwood in order to defend myself. This time it ran like a human, but much faster towards the water. I heard it enter the water. I again was scared and immediately ran back to the camper. It was the most I've ever been afraid in the wilderness at night in my life.
The next day I noticed matted grass around the area. I set out trail cams in order to capture an image, but was unsuccessful. I believe that it may have been an alien 'Grey,' though the size and shape was more human. What could it have been? Was it following me?
I had a 'lost time' experience later in the summer, but I have no idea if it was related to this being." GH
