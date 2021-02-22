Winged Humanoid Seen Voraciously Feeding in Aurora, Illinois Woods

An Aurora, Illinois resident observed a dark brown skinned winged humanoid, with glowing yellow-orange eyes, voraciously feeding on a rabbit in a local wooded area.
The following account was recently forwarded to me:
"Hello, I've been wanting to tell you my story ever since I've seen your page. I had a encounter with the winged bat humanoid creature about 14 years ago. When I was driving my car in the east side of Aurora, IL.
I was driving to a friend's house with two of my other friends. They did not see it because they where on there phones. But I seen it very clearly.
It was around 7:00 PM dusk time. The encounter happened on the corner of Pierce and Wood St. by a bridge. As I was driving on Pierce St. turning onto Wood St. I seen what I thought was a human eating something on the ground wildly not to far in the trees. It really caught my eye as I got closer. I stared harder at the person thinking it was a bum that lived in the woods. But the way it was eating was voracious and when I seen what it was eating it scared me. It had a rabbit in its hands, eating the neck with blood pouring out. It was crazy! I drove very slowly. I couldn't take my eyes off it. My head lights where shinning straight into its face. It had pointed ears, brown burned ripped-like skin, sharp pointed teeth, glowing orange yellow eyes. Pointed long fingers with pointed nails. And was as big as a human.
With my lights shining in its face it looked up and was blinded. The first reaction was to put its hand in front of its face to block the light. I continued to stare in shock as it looked though its fingers and stared back into my eyes. Once it acknowledged that I was staring at it, it squared up its shoulders and two wide wings unfolded out behind it. Brown and thin almost, exactly like a bat. And then with one swoop of its wings it flew into the sky, leaving me in disbelief. I stopped and looked up but was not about to get out of my car. I drove off scared of what I just encountered yelling at my friends if they had seen that. It all happened within about 15-20 seconds but it felt like slow motion to me, because of all the detail I could see.
Very scary. I didn't report it because people would think I'm crazy. It sounds crazy. After these 14 years I finally started seeing reports of other people seeing it too. I knew I wasn't crazy and I know what I saw.
Thank you for taking the time to read this and everything that you do." MP
