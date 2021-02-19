White 'Rake' Observed Along Potomac River in Rosslyn, Virginia

This is a recent event (November 2020) that occurred in a wooded area in Rosslyn, Virginia across from Theodore Roosevelt Island (DC) which is a National Park located on the Potomac River:
“What did I see? It’s taken me a while to even decide to figure out what I saw. I’ve been denying it for so long and figuring it was probably nothing. But here I go.
I was walking up to some woods at night with a friend. Just planning to smoke some weed and leave. So as we were walking, I saw something in the woods. Kind of a flailing white thing I couldn’t really make out. At first I thought it was a plastic bag or something but then it moved and I saw there was no way. The shape was pretty slender and I couldn’t really make out any features of the thing, but whatever it was terrified me and my friend. The second it moved we did a 180 turn and sprinted.
We both saw the thing and I Googled it but didn’t find anything. This was a couple months back at maybe 10 PM. If someone could help me figure out what the Hell I saw it would be greatly appreciated.
The thing was pure white, maybe 4-5 ft tall. When it lurched forward it seemed to go down on all 4s. And I was at a decent distance so I can’t be 100% but it didn’t seem that tall. Maybe 5 foot and I couldn’t really make out the appendages.
I looked at the crawler thing when I Googled it and those seem to be way more human than what I saw. This seemed almost as if it were an animal, but unlike anything I had seen before. It moved way to quick and the way it was flailing while upright was very strange. This thing was stark white, super contrasted against everything else. And the flailing part is what really freaked me out because I had never seen an animal move like that. And I’ve seen plenty of animals, spent a lot of time camping. This thing was very out of place and unlike anything I had seen before.
Maybe a Rake. That seems to be the most similar looking to what I saw. I wish I had gotten a better look at whatever the thing was but when it lurched forward it absolutely terrified me and my friend, we both instinctively sprinted the other direction.” FN
NOTE: there have been several white humanoid / rake sightings and encounters in the Virginia DC suburbs in recent years. Lon
