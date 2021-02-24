Video of a Supposed Dead Juvenile Bigfoot or Ape Surfaces

Here's a creepy one for you. Some guy claims to have found a dead juvenile Bigfoot or ape. He doesn't give the location...he only posted a video on Tic Tok along with some 'bewildered' dialogue in the background. Here is a critical opinion of the video posted on YouTube as well.
If it is fake, then whoever constructed it did a fairly reasonable job. I'm not going to give my personal opinion, but simply state that this smells as bad as a real dead primate. At least this one is in the woods and not not lying in a freezer. You be the judge. Lon
