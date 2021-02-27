Saturday, February 27, 2021

Todd Sees Death Investigation: Further Information Requested

During the Friday February 26, 2021 episode of Arcane Radio, Butch Witkowski and I discussed a renewed effort to gather further information in reference to the Todd Sees unexplained death investigation:

This has been an ongoing, though slow and tedious, investigation. The most up-to-date information is located at this link. It is well-known that many aspects of this case have been hidden and removed from public record. Through sheer determination and luck, the full official autopsy report was acquired by our team. The property was again thoroughly documented and photographed in 2015. Other witnesses had come forward to assist in the investigation, but we need more help from the public, especially individuals who were part of the actual search.

We have always maintained that investigators should work hand-in-hand to find the truth, but also give credit where credit is due. We have been committed to gathering and reporting the facts in the matter of Todd Sees' disappearance, death and recovery.

In the meantime, any new information concerning this incident is welcomed. Please forward to lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com or go to UFORCOP contact...Thanks. Lon

2/2/2014 The Todd Sees Incident Briefing & Roundtable Discussion

BOAA822: Lon Strickler / Butch Witkowski


Brief Synopsis of the Todd Sees Case

The disappearance and eventual death of 39-year-old Todd Sees has been one of the most mysterious cases in modern ufology.

In the early morning of August 4th, 2002,Todd Jeffrey Sees rode his ATV, starting at his home at the base of Montour Ridge in Northumberland County, PA. (Point Township), on a short jaunt up a mountain trail adjacent to a sprawling high power line. After he failed to return home by noon, the family became concerned and notified the authorities.

A massive search effort ensued, which included search & rescue personnel (with search dogs and helicopters), local & state police, as well as an organized search team that numbered 200+ volunteers. The entire area from the top of the ridge, adjacent woods and the family property was explored, including a small pond located 70 feet from the Sees house. Divers and dogs searched the area in and around the pond, without success.

The effort continued for approximately 36 hours, until the second morning of the search, when a family member noticed something in the approximately 70 yards from the house. Todd Sees body had been discovered, in an area that was heavily searched the previous day.

Since that time, there has been very little information released to the public. The death was ruled as 'fatal cocaine toxicity,' despite evidence in the autopsy report suggesting that something else most likely occurred. The circumstances involving the recovery, handling, autopsy and final arrangements with the body are also mired in controversy.

A joint investigation by Butch Witkowski / Cold Case Unit of the UFO Research Center of PA and Lon Strickler of the Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research team uncovered previously undisclosed information in regards to this incident. You can read about the case at Alien Disclosure: Experiencers Expose Reality

PLEASE NOTE: Though the investigation continues, the team eventually formulated a probable scenario as to what occurred and why Todd J. Sees died. The only statement we could give at this time is that, as of 1/22/2016, the UFO abduction theory has a greater than 50% likelihood to have transpired in this case. This information is in accordance with the evidence we currently have. Lon


Please Consider a Donation to 'Phantoms & Monsters'

Your financial support of Phantoms & Monsters and our other pursuits is much appreciated. This all depends on you, the readers and followers.

Please use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog site and newsletter. You can also go directly to Phantoms & Monsters donation. Thanks again for your loyalty and continued support. Lon

**********

TODAY'S TOP LINKS

From Crop Circles to Time Travel: A Strange Connection

Buried for 4,000 years, this ancient culture could expand the 'Cradle of Civilization'

Gulf Stream is weakest it's been in 1,000 years

The chupacabra lives on in San Antonio's Latino lore

Bird believed extinct for 170 years spotted in Borneo

Frightening Reports! Five Dogman & Cryptid Canine Like Encounters in OH, FL, MO & England | BXP A162

Roswell witnesses and strange events! Three personal frightening reports from then & now | BXP A164

UFOs and Threatening Red Eyed Creatures Encountered in England | BXP A163

PODCAST - Lon Strickler's ARCANE RADIO - Phantoms and Monsters Fortean Research Team Updates | Fri. Feb.26.2021

PODCAST - Larry 'Beans' Baxter & Stephen Major Bigfoot Researchers w/ Kevin Aleksiejczky | Feb.16.2021

PODCAST - Lost Language of the Anunnaki on Jack Cary's PARANORMAL PLANET - Thurs. Feb.25.2021

PODCAST - Julie Rench & Uwharrie Audio Project Bigfoot Recordings | FROM BEHIND TALL TREES by CARC Feb.23.2021

PODCAST - Elizabeth Howell's Cosmic Traffic Report | Your Guide to March with Eva Starr | 02.21.21

David Eckhart's Photographs of the Aliens and Entities Emanating In His Home | BXP

David Eckhart's First Recorded Alien Encounter | Original Video

David Eckhart's Encounter Alien Portal Sound Recording; Alarming, strange and frightening! | BXP

Chicago / Lake Michigan Winged Humanoid / Flying Entity Sightings & Encounters

UPDATED: Chicago / Lake Michigan Winged Humanoid Regional Interactive Map

Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research Website

Donate to 'Phantoms & Monsters' at PayPal

Paranormal / Cryptid / UFO Books You Should Read

'Beyond Explanation' is a collection of first-person encounters, directly from the pages of Phantoms & Monsters. Please SUBSCRIBE and recommend to your friends and enthusiasts. Your support will help Phantoms & Monsters and Arcane Radio to continue providing you up-to-date cryptid/paranormal reports and information. Keep up-to-date on new shows and features at Beyond Explanation Community

The Facebook page can be found at Beyond Explanation on Facebook - Thanks for your help. I hope you enjoy! Your comments are welcomed. Lon


Explore becoming a member
BXP Member Premieres lets members watch and experience a new video two weeks early and together with the author and creator. It's like a movie or TV show premiere just for our members and with the opportunity to ask questions and learn more in a live chat. Click here for our presentation video that describes the advantages of membership.


Would your paranormal / cryptid group like to become an affiliate of Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research? By becoming an affiliate investigative group, we can forward reports to you from your area in which none of our team can physically investigate. If interested, send me an email at lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com. The member / affiliate list can be found at Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research Team / Affiliate Groups. Thanks. Lon




Join Research of Anomalous Phenomena on Reddit

Follow Cryptid Encounters & Sightings on Feedly

Follow the Phantoms & Monsters Archives on Flipboard

Follow the Phantoms & Monsters Archive on Mix















----------

This blog and newsletter are licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License.

Please Note:

On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute)

Any use of witness information, which includes any attempt to contact a witness or persons involved in an event, is strictly prohibited without the written consent of Phantoms & Monsters / Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research.

Any use of our private intellectual research & investigation property on YouTube or other streaming services will result in an infringement complaint. This action could lead to a possible takedown and strike to your account.

----------

Disclaimer:

The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.

Fair Use Notice:

This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.

You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.

© 2005-2021 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved


Posted by at
Labels: , ,