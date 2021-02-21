The 'Greys' Are Our Descendants...Evolved From Humans

As I've written in my book 'Alien Disclosure: Experiencers Expose Reality' I believe that the alien 'Grey' races are actually evolved humans who are returning to us through a means of time travel. The following post describes another experiencer's thoughts on this theory.
In a recent article, Nadira Duran of California claims to have begun her contact with alien beings even before her birth. She is also known by her spiritual name, Azi-Azon, which simply means “Ancient.” She basically called herself a spiritual medium (or a channel), who is here to deliver the message of higher beings (Greys & Angels) to save humans from self-destruction. Besides, she is known for her healings, using Tarot, palmistry, giving classes, and lectures.
Before she was born, a huge white light had visited her parents and instructed them on how to raise her. They were told that heavenly beings would give their daughter spiritual knowledge for healing humans. When she was born, her face was covered with two veils (normally, there is one that rarely occurs fewer than 1 in 80,000 births), and after the nurse removed it, she saw her skin glowing and called it a “magic skin.”
Her family later moved to her grandfather’s house in Oregon. Nadira often explored the area with her younger brother. She said that she had been visited by a not very tall ET many times (whom she designated as the “Cat Man”) when she was only 5 or 6. But it came only in summer, not in other seasons.
“I was small for my age and he had a round face he had curled up eyes very small just like little slits that curled up oh he had yellowish skin which was rough and bumpy you know how you get goosebumps. This is how his skin was and then he had big yellow spots and then from here he had these wild what I thought was hairs they could have been some kind of feelers or something but in my mind’s eye I have always referred to him as a cat man,” Nadira said.
She had lots of conversations with this ET, and he shared some highly advanced information with Nadira which could only be revealed to the future generation.
After a 'lost time' incident in the 1980s, Nadira went for a laparoscopy. Her tests were normal, everything was fine but her gall bladder and a rib were missing. Interestingly, she thought it was a mistake because she had never had any surgery, and there is no surgery mark on her abdomen. Later, she recalled her abduction that had happened in the 70s and then found out that an advanced ET technician had removed her gall bladder for goodness. What’s more, she met an alien on the ship, whom she called the “Commander.
She claims that the Commander told her that she was special, not like others. The ship had panels with symbols like ancient languages, and each symbol represented different universes. The Commander took her on a ride to a universe where she saw a purple and pink planet with beings on it. They were smaller in size but had no flesh on their body. Then she returned to the place where they began.
Nadira had many contacts with the Commander who was actually a female Grey alien in a special bodysuit and face mask. The alien told her that their bodies were very fragile, and any germ or bacteria from her could kill them. Their race had a very weak immune system, they had lost the ability to give birth, their women could not get pregnant and outnumbered the men. So, to strengthen her (Grey) race, they had been mixing themselves with humans.
Surprisingly, the Commander told her that they were actually from the Earth and time-traveled from the future to find her through genetic codes.
The commander said: “Ones who are in power today on your earth rule you by fear. The ones who are in power are not the ones that are the kings and the presidents. There are a select few that are in power, these are the ones that want the New World Order these are the ones that want to enslave the people of Earth. These are the ones who will be the downfall of Earth because they are warmongers these are the ones that are wanting to make money because money is their God.”
Nadira said that her main purpose on Earth is to enlighten humans about infinite love which is their only chance to survive, otherwise they would end up like the Greys.
NOTE: much of what this witness states is similar to much of what David Eckhart has professed to me over the past decade, including Greys in masks and costumes. You can access David's information at:
**********
