Screaming 'Banshee' Stalks West Ireland Witness

An Irish witness encounters a strange bent oak tree while jogging. They sit near the tree and notices a bone comb. A blood curdling scream is heard, but no one is seen, until later during the jog.
The following account was recently posted on social media. I asked the witness to privately get back to me:
"I was out on a jog with my brother in the back end of nowhere. Its a loop around a lake in which you have to go through fields and a portion of this trail is tarmacadamed here in west Ireland. My brother parked near a gate at the start of the trail and the plan was that I would run to the start and he would run to the end so that we could meet in the middle and walk back.
When I had started to jog I had to go up through the first field which was flooded due to the constant raining the day before. After I had gotten through the field I had reached the tarmacadamed road which was surrounded by huge sand dune hills. I had started to jog along the road when I had a rushing feel of dread, like I was being watched by someone or something. I was at least 2 miles from the start of the tarmacadamed road when I had came into a clearing, just an open field with 2 oak trees. These trees looked like they had been extremely weathered with branches falling of and the trunk of the tree bent out of shape, almost like a bench. I thought that was a little weird because oak trees are hard, thick and sturdy trees. So for the weather to have done this in an area that was surrounded by huge sand dunes was impossible.
I have really bad asthma and had to take breaks to catch my breath every so often when running or jogging. I had sat down on this bent oak tree when I had noticed this small bone comb on the oak tree this filled me with absolute dread, almost like when you are falling in a dream and their is nothing you can do. I reached out to touch the bone comb when I hear this blood curdling scream from behind me. I shot up and looked behind to no avail, nothing was there. Being definitely spooked, I checked around the trunk and nothing. I continued on my jog, running on the trail all the while still feeling this overwhelming feeling of dread.
After about 30 minutes of jogging down this trail I see my brother jogging towards me around the corner road. He did not want to ruin his time, because he times his runs jogs cycles etc. He jogged ahead of me and due to me running for the last 30 minutes, I had no choice but to walk and take breaks often to catch my breath.
By the time my brother was out of my view, something was off. I was definitely being watched. I looked behind me to see a small old Irish woman with the gray hair and traditional clothes looking at me with a blank expression. She slowly opened her mouth and let out a blood curdling scream. I ran faster then I knew I possibly could. I ran past my brother after about 5 minutes who was at least 1.5 miles down the trail and was almost at the end by the car when I reached my brother's car. I sat in.
I did not talk to anyone, not even my mother. I walked down to my room and just slept through my trauma, which was unusual for me because it was 5:03 PM and I never sleep during the day." ZP
