Roswell Incident: Craft Occupants Investigation Update

A retired USAF special agent claimed that the Roswell Incident actually occurred, and that the occupants of the craft were initially taken to Kirtland Air Force Base in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The 1947 Roswell UFO crash incident is considered, by many, as one of the widely acknowledged incidents in the history of UFO research. Many people still believe that it was the alien spaceship that crashed in Roswell, New Mexico, but the US government covered the whole incident calling it a military program (Project Mogul).

USAF retiree Richard Doty claimed that the 4-foot aliens, who had been recovered from the spacecraft after it crashed in Roswell in 1947, were still alive but heavily injured.

In the 1980s, Doty served as a Special Agent for the United States Air Force Office of Special Investigations (AFOSI) based at Kirtland Air Force Base in Albuquerque, New Mexico. His job was to examine hoaxes and fake information about UFOs and extraterrestrial related news reported in the media and by the public. According to him, he tried everything possible to keep civilians away from the Roswell crash incident location and personnel involved.

But in 2017, Doty gave an interview during Netflix’s 'Unacknowledged' series, in which he admitted the UFO did crash in Roswell in 1947. He also said: “The craft was egg-shaped. It was not saucer-shaped and the interior did not have any levers, but there were also creatures found.” These creatures were about 4 feet tall and found within the craft. They had a human-like appearance. Doty then claimed the aliens were heavily injured in the crash and were taken to Kirkland Air Force Base. Since then, no one has seen them, and no one knows about their further fate.

Besides, in May 2001, Doty broke his silence over his role at Kirtland Air Force Base during the 1990s. He gave evidence at the National Press Club in Washington DC, telling that he had been involved in the alien investigations.

He also revealed in the 2017 series that he had been a counterintelligence officer at the base. Doty also said that he had studied the planned visit of extraterrestrials to Earth. However, Doty later claimed that the writer of the 'Unacknowledged' series, Mark Pilkington, wrongly depicted his role in the film.

NOTE: I have investigated the Roswell incident for over 30 years. From the evidence I have collected through interviews with former USAF 509th Bomber Wing personnel and civilian witnesses, Kirtland Air Force Base in Albuquerque, NM was the initial destination of the debris. As far as alien occupants and the location where they were taken, much of that is speculation. In 2014, I interviewed a retired USAF officer and a government contractor. Both acknowledged that 'biological material' from the Roswell craft may have initially been taken to a facility at Sandia Base near Albuquerque, NM, but are currently stored in a Florida military facility. My best guess is that the location is either Macdill AFB in Tampa, FL or Eglin AFB near Pensacola, FL. Lon


