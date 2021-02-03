Reptilian 'Green Lady' Encountered at Philadelphia Landmark

A group of schoolchildren encounter a Reptilian 'green lady' while on a class trip to Smith Memorial Playground in Philadelphia, PA in the spring of 1976.
The following account was recently forwarded to me:
"In 1976 I was in the 3rd grade. That spring, my elementary school class went on a class trip to Smith Memorial Playground and Playhouse, located at North 33rd Street and Oxford Street in Philadelphia, PA. We boarded the buses and headed to the Fairmount Park section of the city. The Smith Playground has been around since the 1800s it has the world's largest wooden sliding board.
Our class arrived for the day's fun using the slide and having fun with other school kids that were there also on a class trip. Some of my classmates and I became bored, so we decided to make our own fun. We scaled a fence to another section of the playground, where we came upon a swimming pool area. In this area we can see that the pool hadn't been used in years. There were so many leaves in the pool that its color was dark green. We began throwing rocks in the pool until we again became bored, so we scaled another fence.
This next area had a pathway to our right. As we began to walk down pathway I heard a female voice from behind me say "stop children." When I looked back there was this "green lady" hanging from this tree. When she came out of the tree I can see that she had scaly skin like a lizard. Her skin had a design pattern which covered her from top to bottom, as if her skin was also her clothes. She walked on 2 feet and she had a small slit for a mouth. When she spoke to us we can hear her in our heads. Her mouth never opened or moved.\
We quickly rushed back over the fences and I have never been back. I can not remember all my classmates that was there. After 40+ years of questions I found one classmate that remembers this incident. There were probably 5-6 of us. Through some research I found an article from the Times Daily / Google News archive dated 10/6/1959 which describes an incident about a 'green lady' chasing school children with a knife. This does not fit the description nor the same green lady that appeared to us. I witnessed something truly amazing and out of this world." B
