'Reptilian Alien' Encounter During Visit to Mt. Capulin, New Mexico

A woman recalls a curious Reptilian alien encounter that she had when she was a girl during a family trip to Mt. Capulin, New Mexico.
The following report was posted at several forums in late 2013. I recently received possible follow up information from another source:
"In August, 1959, my parents and I were traveling to Colorado Springs, CO on a vacation. For some unknown reason, Dad decided that we would stop and visit Mt. Capulin, an extinct volcano in the northeast corner of New Mexico. Mom stayed in the tourist center while Dad and I climbed up the side of the volcano and down into the crater. Then we returned to the center.
As I was walking through the tourist center, I felt myself stop in mid-step. I felt my conscientiousness lift out of my body, and drop straight through the floor. How deep, I cannot imagine. My "drop" ended in an arched tunnel deep underground; the tunnel was lighted with orange lights.
Standing in front of me was a smallish being/entity that I now know to identify as a Reptilian. I would estimate its height at somewhere around 4 feet tall. It was wearing a grey-color robe with long sleeves, and a hood. The most I could see of its face was intense, oversized dark eyes. In its left hand (number of fingers unclear, but definitely a thumb) it held something that looked similar to what we today would describe as an iPad or the like. In its right hand it held some kind of stylus.
It looked straight at me, and with mind-to-mind talk, said, "What are you doing here? We're not ready for you yet!" Then my conscientiousness zoomed back up through the ground and back into my head, where I stood in the tourist center.
Since then, I have wondered when the "we" that this alien/entity represented would be ready for me. I have had other encounters with UFO-related entities, like the MIB dressed in a black warrant officers uniform, driving a yellow Mini-Cooper, on the military base near Keflavik, Iceland. He told me, "Go home" and pointed towards the southwest and North America.
Maybe the aliens/entities have visited me, but I don't remember it. ("Ready" is a term that has shown up in many stories about CE3. I am very much on my guard for when this word shows up because of this encounter in which the word was spoken to me by the Reptilian)." Name withheld
