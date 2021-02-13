Red-Eyed Humanoid Encountered in Goodland, Kansas Woods

A Kansas resident had a night time encounter with a deep red-eyed humanoid one summer night in a wooded area near their home. There were also very large bird-like print in the dirt.
The following account was forwarded to me:
"OK, so where do I start? I mostly like to go on walks late at night and this particular night was during the summer. I was walking down a familiar dirt path in a wooded area when I noticed something red. Deepest red I ever seen. It was up in the trees too and when I looked up it suddenly was gone. So I just assumed it was my imagination, continued walking.
Well not long after I felt what at the time i assumed was wind whoosh over me, and up ahead slightly to my left there were two big red eyes. At least I assume they were eyes. Now it is important to note, I live no where near Point Pleasant. I only know about Mothman because of research about him. But as I got closer to investigate, the eyes disappeared and when I got to where I assumed it was standing I saw two kind of bird-like foot prints, except they were at least twice the size of my foot. I don't really remember much after this but I do remember looking behind me, turning around, and running back to my house.
I am not sure what I saw, but I assume it was Mothman. I keep feeling like I'm being watched, and I'll never forget those red eyes. Just the deepest most bright red I ever seen. I guess that's it. No, I don't live near Chicago as I'm in Kansas. To be precise Goodland. This was around 2-3 weeks ago, and the body shape was fairly humanoid. I could make out arms and legs, but the eyes really caught my attention. Keep in mind, I never bring a flashlight with me on these walks, and the eyes seemed to glow. And the red of it was just this encapsulating red. I cant get them out of my head." JG
