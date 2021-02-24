Wednesday, February 24, 2021

Possible 'Reptilian Humanoid' Interaction & Sighting Accounts

4 short accounts of possible interactions or sightings with Reptilian humanoids by unsuspecting eyewitnesses. Very strange.

Here are several short accounts of possible Reptilian encounters:

"When I lived in a small town in British Columbia, Canada, there was this couple that were very strange. We used to see them at the hot springs. First off, their skin was green not a bright green, more olive but definitely green; not like any other person I have seen. They never spoke to each other or anyone else when they were there. They looked a lot alike, like brother and sister although for some reason I always thought they were husband and wife.

I think the strangest thing about them though was when my husband, best friend, her husband and I all got baptized. It is a small community and it was in April. They allowed us to do the baptism in the hot pool. These people were there and you could feel the malevolence coming from them. They were angry and left quickly. Very strange. I am not even sure I believe in reptilians, but if they are real then these guys must have been that. Oh, and they had weird eyes. With no whites." PB

-----

"It was 1986 in Honeygrove, Texas. My dogs woke me up. I heard something big walking beside the bedroom window. I thought my daughter's pony had got out of the barn. I went to the front door which had nine panes of glass. Walking diagonally right under a street light was a 7 foot tall bipedal lizard with a huge thick tail. I watched in disbelief as it walked between the houses across the street.

I did not go back to sleep. I watched the rest of the night to see if he would come back. Where did he come from? My yard was fenced in. No gate. My neighbor had no gate on that side either. My dogs saw it, for it was their barking that woke me up. It was grey in color. Legs thick as some tree trunks.

For the rest of the time I lived in Honeygrove, my daughters and I were inside before dusk. Its arms hung halfway to the thighs. Yeah...I hate it with my whole being. It turned my world upside down. I didn't talk about it until recently. They do exist." KJ

-----

"It happened while I was walking on my college campus several years ago. I passed by a man who had very striking eyes; he was dark skinned but his eyes were bright green, which is a little unusual on its own. But then I also noticed that his pupils were vertical slits, like a feline or reptilian eye.

And that's the whole story. I lost him in the crowd and didn't follow after him because I had to get to class, but I still remember his very odd eyes. They had a bit of gold/yellow in them and a black "ring" around the iris too." KP

-----

"I used to drive a truck for several years. I drove everything from a cargo van to 18-wheeler. One time I was sitting at the Pilot on the east side of Houston, Texas. I had my brother out on the road with me at the time. I was sitting there for a few days waiting for a load out.

Anyway, I was in McDonald's there at the Pilot, just sat down with my brother and our order. There was this man sitting at another booth across from us. He was eating his burger really slow. He was wearing a black suit, white shirt and sunglasses. He was watching a fly buzz around his booth. I promise you, that I seen through the corner of my eye, a long thin tongue shoot out and snag the fly right out of the air, and into his mouth. Without talking another bite of his burger he started chewing faster than ever. He had a huge smile on his face. He got up and left right after that. He threw his fries away without eating any, the burger with only a few bites taken out and his entire drink in the trash. He had that huge satisfied smile all the way to his car.

I still talk with my brother about that from time to time. If my brother wasn't there he would have definitely thought I was crazy." TW


