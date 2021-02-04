Pet Cat's Reaction To BEK May Have Saved The Day!

A cautionary tale about an encounter with a black eyed kid. The witness was transfixed by the child's request to be let into the apartment, but the pet cat's violent reaction changed her mind.
The following account was forwarded to me several years ago:
"I read one of your posts about BEKs and I wanted to tell you about a real-life incident. This happened to my girlfriend. She never speaks of it, but I decided to tell you to see what others can get out of it. This happened in Pocatello, Idaho, around 11 PM in the evening of April, 2011. I know it was a while ago, but it's still very fresh in her mind.
I was away on business and she was home alone with our cat Napoleon at our apartment complex. She said that she was reading. All at once, Napoleon began mewling loudly and ran into the bedroom. He had never acted like that before so she assumed it was just another weird thing that cats did.
Just as she got comfortable again, the doorbell rang. She thought it was strange that someone would want to visit at that time of night, since most of our friends were most probably home and getting ready for bed themselves.
She got up and peeked through the hole, but saw nothing. Shrugging her shoulders, she turned away from the door when someone knocked very loudly. She then got goosebumps on her arms, but curiosity got the best of her and she opened the door a crack to see who it was.
She saw a male child of around 10 or 11 standing there. She opened the door and asked what he wanted. There are other apartments around us and she assumed that this child had either gotten locked out or was asking for help.
That's when she noticed his eyes. She said the light spilled out into the hall but that his eyes were completely black. She said that she was frozen to the spot as the child asked to be let in. That was when the cat had come out of the bedroom and lay out on the floor, ears laid flat and hissing.
She said she was drawn to say yes but as she stared into those black, dead eyes she suddenly slammed the door and quickly bolted it. She said she listened for the child's footsteps to walk away but heard nothing. After a few heart-stopping moments, she risked a look outside and the child had disappeared. She said she had never been so frightened in her life. She credited Napoleon with breaking her paralysis because if he had not started hissing, she wasn't sure if she would have been able to not tell the child not to enter into our apartment. I tend to agree." Z
