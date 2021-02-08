Ominous Flying Black 'Shadow' Observed by Chicago Ukrainian Village Resident

A Chicago woman and her fiancé arrived home one night in Chicago’s Ukrainian Village, when she observed a fast flying dark 'shadow' streak across her yard. Is this related to the winged humanoid phenomenon?
I recently received the following account:
Dear Mr. Strickler,
I just discovered your website because periodically I Google “Chicago shadow” and “Chicago flying black shadow” because of what I witnessed in 2007. I live in Malta, EU now but I will never forget what I encountered. It may be of interest for your research, so I’m going to share with you in hopes that maybe you’ll have an idea of what it was that I saw.
In late August of 2007, at night around12:40 AM, my ex-fiancé and I arrived home at 2244 W. Erie St. in Chicago’s Ukrainian Village. We parked the car in the garage behind our house, exited the door leading to the backyard, deck and backdoor of the house. We were standing on the stairs of the deck unlocking the door. My fiancé was in front of me unlocking the door, when I got this strange feeling of something very dark and negative. So I looked behind me toward the yard and garage half expecting to see a person that meant us harm. Instead, I saw an in-descriptive black blur fly across my yard.
It was approximately 3-4 foot long and 2 foot wide. It was flying so fast that it literally looked like a shadow or charcoal smudge. It flew over my neighbor's fence, across my yard about 3-4 feet above the ground, and over my other neighbor's fence and kept going. It was a very dark night and it was flying so fast that I couldn’t see how far it went nor any defining details as to what it was. I can only tell you that whatever it was, it had a very dark negative energy that gave me a very bad feeling even before it arrived. My gut reaction in the split second moment was “Oh my God, a vampire.” Then I frantically told my fiancé “get in the house, get in the house, get in the house!” We got inside and I locked the door and went to watch the yard out of the window. I was terrified. I never saw it again whatever it was. I don’t even believe in vampires! But that was my gut reaction and the darkness that I felt.
I hope my account helps you with any investigations you’re doing. Please if you have any idea of what it could have been that I saw please tell me. Thank you." CR
NOTE: This is not the only dark flying shadow report that we have received from the Chicago area. I'm not sure if it is related to the winged humanoid phenomenon that we have been investigating since 2011, but it does seem similar in some respects. Lon
