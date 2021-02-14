'Nordic Female' Suddenly Appears in Queens, NY Neighborhood

A Queens, New York resident notices that stars suddenly disappear while observing them. Then they experience lost time at the local deli a few minutes later, after a Nordic-like female appears. Very strange.
The following account was reposted on social media:
"I live in Queens, New York and back in October 2020 something weird happened to me. I was outside on my back porch looking at the stars when something very strange occurred.
At first I was just looking at Orion’s Belt, it was on the west side of the sky, then the stars just disappeared, like all of them, almost as if there was a cloud or something passing low over my house or over the area. I remember thinking about aliens immediately in my head, like so many images of aliens flooded my head, I started to imagine the inside of a ship and it’s alien pilots, they looked very humanoid, they had white skin, blonde hair, large green eyes and were beautiful. I didn’t understand what I imagining because I never think about aliens looking like that.
I didn’t take it serious, so I stopped looking at the sky and walked to the deli on the corner of my house. I’m by myself and I’m speaking in my head which is why this story is so weird to me. I then look back up at the sky before closing my door and saw that there was still no stars, so I said to myself if it’s really aliens then show me some proof. The deli is literally a 1 minute walk from the store to my house but as soon as I said that, I was immediately teleported inside the store even though I had just walked out my door. I was so confused because I knew I didn’t even cross the street. I was so weirded out and the deli owners know me and they noticed how strange I was acting so they asked what’s wrong and I asked them if I just walked In there. They said I walked in 10 minutes ago and ordered a chopped cheese then walked back out. I don’t remember any of that so I asked to see the footage (it was late and the deli owners are good friends of mine so they didn’t mind).
When they rewound the footage I was so scared. On the video, I seen myself walk in and I walked straight to the counter, order the sandwich but usually I tell the actual cook my order so I knew this was weird, I walked back out and came back like 8 or 9 minutes later. I walked in the store and a lady walked in behind me and bought cigarettes. She was white and tall with blonde hair, she looked so beautiful and unnatural on the camera. She looked perfect. I don't know why I’m using that to describe her but that’s all I can say.
She got the cigarettes and walked out. She never looked at me in the video. The weirdest thing to me is that the deli owner kept saying that she was dirty. It struck as weird that he felt compelled to tell me that she was dirty, I think he thought she was a meth-head or something, but on the video she looked fine. She was well dressed she got in a car and drove off. Why did he call her dirty?
I’m so confused because I think that she dropped me there and we had a conversation or she showed me something because I felt so compelled to defend her, even now. I remember looking at the video and that she had a butterfly tattoo on her arm and it just really stood out. The deli owner told me he didn’t know her or seen her before and I live in a part of Queens where there’s barely any white people that live here, so she seemed out of place. I there any information on beautiful alien hybrids or Nordic aliens? Help me! I’m freaking out" ER
