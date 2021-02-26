Friday, February 26, 2021

'Iridescent Eyes' Staring At Me From The Shadows - Gila National Forest, NM

Another strange and scary encounter by a camper in the Gila National Forest, New Mexico. This time, an unfamiliar set of iridescent eyes stares at the witness.

The following account was forwarded to me in reference to my previous post referencing the Gila National Forest:

"This incident occurred in 2007 in the wilderness of the Gila National Forest in New Mexico. I am from New Mexico and was raised in Roswell, so this is an area I have visited several times prior without issue.

On this trip I was with a group of about 10 other people. We were two days into our trek with several more to go. For those who aren’t familiar with the Gila, it’s a stunningly beautiful area with trails that follow a winding river that carves through a canyon. There are high cliff sides jutting up hundreds of feet through some parts of the canyon and dense brush. Overall it is very isolated and has an odd vibe to it in certain places. I’ve always associated that with the fact that it’s an area with ancient Native American history dating back to at least 9,600 BC that I know of (or maybe further). Lots of crazy stuff has happened there over the years to be sure. It has a compelling history.

On this particular night we were camped in an area where the river makes a U-shape as it wraps through the canyon. It was a fun day, and I had even managed to catch some trout that I ate for dinner. Right around dusk I needed to relieve myself, so I wandered away from our camp into what I would describe as a ravine, or an arroyo where flood waters drain into the river. There was dense brush and high sloping banks on either side. All in all it seemed a good place to go to do my business at the time. I made my way up the ravine and thinking back on it, I walked an unreasonable distance from the camp which I find strange. As if I kept walking almost absentmindedly or was drawn further in, which is not my norm.

As a preface, there is something I think many here are familiar with that is known colloquially as ‘The Silence.’ Typically this phenomenon occurs in nature when there is a large predator in the area. Anyways, I noticed it was eerily quiet, and I knew that something was very wrong. When I say quiet I mean the silence was deafening, if that makes sense. By this time it’s nearly completely dark, and I am out of earshot of my camp. Alarm bells intensely started blaring in my head and gut, my hair stood on end. I noticed a strange change in my perception (likely caused by the twilight phase change), but the light around me seemed to become shrouded in shadow quite suddenly. It was almost like someone had one of those sliding dimming switches for a lightbulb.

You know that feeling you get when you are sitting somewhere public and just feel someone else looking at you? That’s what happened suddenly and intensely. A few moments later I heard a loud and distinct CRACK and odd rustling from about 30 feet away, above me in the bush. It sounded like a person walking where no person should be. It sounded like human footsteps cracking twigs. I was petrified to make a move, but finished my business and stood as confidently as I could muster facing the direction of the sound. I was unarmed, and knowing what I know about predators, I didn’t want to make myself appear any more vulnerable than a kid alone in a ditch and in the dark. I’ve had encounters with bears, mountain lions, etc. But this felt so much different. I did not have the high ground, figuratively and literally.

I called out loudly, “Hello?”

A few seconds passed and the rustling continued in the distance.

Silence.

With no response back after a few moments at this point I felt beyond vulnerable and terrified. Unreasonably terrified. In hindsight and after researching I often wonder if infrasound played a role.

With my hair standing on end I took a few steps backward and that’s when I noticed the eyes. About 20 feet away above the bank of the ditch was a pair staring directly at me. I was in shock for a moment as it was near where I heard the crack - slightly iridescent looking eyes high above me on the bank. High enough that they had to either be a massive creature, or a large creature in a tree branch. The silhouette didn’t make sense, but shadows play tricks on the eyes and mind. I can’t be sure it wasn’t a large owl or something like that, but the circumstances and general feeling make me believe otherwise. The silence and heaviness in the air was totally wrong, but it’s hard to explain.

Instinctively I backed up as slowly as I could facing those eyes, and that’s when I heard another crack above me to my right. This made me lose my sh*t, as that noise was MUCH closer. At this point my fight or flight kicked in and I turned and sprinted as fast as I could. Breathless, I made it back to camp and told my friends I thought there was possibly a large predator in the area and we should make sure we bear bag and take precautions.

Thinking back on it, I think it very well could have been a mountain lion or a bear. Who knows? One thing I know for certain is that I felt like I was in absolute danger, and all of my alarm bells were screaming to get the fuck out of there. Still freaks me out all these years later, the shade of that memory is always in the back of my mind whenever I’m out in the woods alone. All in all, I’m just glad I’m not another backwoods missing person statistic." BB


Please Consider a Donation to 'Phantoms & Monsters'

Your financial support of Phantoms & Monsters and our other pursuits is much appreciated. This all depends on you, the readers and followers.

Please use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog site and newsletter. You can also go directly to Phantoms & Monsters donation. Thanks again for your loyalty and continued support. Lon

**********

Arcane Radio is LIVE w/ chat on the Beyond Explanation YouTube channel

Phantoms and Monsters Fortean Team Research Updates | Arcane Radio 9PM EST Fri. Feb.26.2021

Join Lon Strickler as he welcomes Phantoms and Monsters Fortean Research investigators Butch Witkowski, Rob Shaw and Ryan Fusco to Arcane Radio for detailed, first-hand discussion of recent investigations and reports of Fortean supernatural and paranormal happenings.  Butch Witkowski is a UFO, paranormal and cryptid investigator and the founder of the UFO Research Center of Pennsylvania based in Birdsboro, Pennsylvania. Ryan Fusco is a paranormal, cryptid and UFO investigator based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Rob Shaw is an experienced investigator of the Fortean based in Point Pleasant, West Virginia. This will be a truly outstanding, informative livestream conversation that details many actual events. With a live superchat that can answer many of your questions. Enjoy! You can find the full Fortean Research team and affiliate researchers at Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research

Join us this Friday, February 26th at 9PM ET / 6PM PT -  Watch LIVE w/ chat on the Beyond Explanation YouTube channel or at Beyond Explanation on Facebook

Listen to our podcasts at the 'Beyond Explanation' YouTube channel

**********

TODAY'S TOP LINKS

FBI 'Aware' of American Airlines Pilot Reporting UFO Over New Mexico, FAA Refutes It

Seeing Your Double: The Doppelganger Phenomenon

When Something was Hauled out of Loch Ness – and it Wasn’t a Monster

Family in Zimbabwe Tormented by Mysterious Invisible Stone Thrower

NASA Reveal Astonishing Image of Venus

Frightening Reports! Five Dogman & Cryptid Canine Like Encounters in OH, FL, MO & England | BXP A162

Roswell witnesses and strange events! Three personal frightening reports from then & now | BXP A164

UFOs and Threatening Red Eyed Creatures Encountered in England | BXP A163

PODCAST - Lon Strickler's ARCANE RADIO - Dave Spinks | Paranormal Investigator, 'West Virginia Bigfoot' |Arcane Radio 02.12.2021

PODCAST - Larry 'Beans' Baxter & Stephen Major Bigfoot Researchers w/ Kevin Aleksiejczky | Feb.16.2021

PODCAST - Lost Language of the Anunnaki on Jack Cary's PARANORMAL PLANET - Thurs. Feb.25.2021

PODCAST - Julie Rench & Uwharrie Audio Project Bigfoot Recordings | FROM BEHIND TALL TREES by CARC Feb.23.2021

PODCAST - Elizabeth Howell's Cosmic Traffic Report | Your Guide to March with Eva Starr | 02.21.21

David Eckhart's Photographs of the Aliens and Entities Emanating In His Home | BXP

David Eckhart's First Recorded Alien Encounter | Original Video

David Eckhart's Encounter Alien Portal Sound Recording; Alarming, strange and frightening! | BXP

Chicago / Lake Michigan Winged Humanoid / Flying Entity Sightings & Encounters

UPDATED: Chicago / Lake Michigan Winged Humanoid Regional Interactive Map

Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research Website

Donate to 'Phantoms & Monsters' at PayPal

Paranormal / Cryptid / UFO Books You Should Read

'Beyond Explanation' is a collection of first-person encounters, directly from the pages of Phantoms & Monsters. Please SUBSCRIBE and recommend to your friends and enthusiasts. Your support will help Phantoms & Monsters and Arcane Radio to continue providing you up-to-date cryptid/paranormal reports and information. Keep up-to-date on new shows and features at Beyond Explanation Community

The Facebook page can be found at Beyond Explanation on Facebook - Thanks for your help. I hope you enjoy! Your comments are welcomed. Lon


Explore becoming a member
BXP Member Premieres lets members watch and experience a new video two weeks early and together with the author and creator. It's like a movie or TV show premiere just for our members and with the opportunity to ask questions and learn more in a live chat. Click here for our presentation video that describes the advantages of membership.


Would your paranormal / cryptid group like to become an affiliate of Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research? By becoming an affiliate investigative group, we can forward reports to you from your area in which none of our team can physically investigate. If interested, send me an email at lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com. The member / affiliate list can be found at Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research Team / Affiliate Groups. Thanks. Lon




Join Research of Anomalous Phenomena on Reddit

Follow Cryptid Encounters & Sightings on Feedly

Follow the Phantoms & Monsters Archives on Flipboard

Follow the Phantoms & Monsters Archive on Mix














----------

This blog and newsletter are licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License.

Please Note:

On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute)

Any use of witness information, which includes any attempt to contact a witness or persons involved in an event, is strictly prohibited without the written consent of Phantoms & Monsters / Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research.

Any use of our private intellectual research & investigation property on YouTube or other streaming services will result in an infringement complaint. This action could lead to a possible takedown and strike to your account.

----------

Disclaimer:

The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.

Fair Use Notice:

This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.

You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.

© 2005-2021 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved


Posted by at
Labels: ,