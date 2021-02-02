'Grey Aliens' Thwart Suicide Attempt by Witness

A California experiencer drove to an isolated location in order to take his own life, when they noticed that they were not alone. It seems that 2 'Greys' interrupted the suicide attempt.
I was recently referred to the following unusual account:
Lake Isabella, California
4/10/1992
I had been going through a lot of stress and disappointments in my life back in the early 1990s. I eventually decided that I would end my life and drove to a location in the mountains.
When I got to Lake Isabella, I got out of my vehicle and walked around while looking at my surroundings to make sure nobody was watching me. After about 15 minutes of making peace with it and saying goodbye, etc. I was now ready.
As I was no more than ten seconds away from pulling the trigger, I noticed something move out of the corner of my eye. It upset me because I thought them to be people watching, but when I focus in on them there were two both facing me. One motionless and the other one leaning back into a strange stance. They were exactly like the small Greys supposedly recovered in the Roswell Incident. This wasn't a terrifying experience and I decided not to take my life.
I realized recently, after almost 30 years since the sighting, that when I went up to the location in order to commit suicide it was around noon that day. When I saw the Greys and decided not to take my life, the time was about 11:30 PM and there was a bright moon. That's how I remember seeing the Greys because it was in the well-lit moonlight. It took all those years for me to actually accept what I saw with my own eyes. There is not doubt whatsoever,100 % absolutely positively and beyond any doubt, that I saw them. They were twenty feet away from me. I had a loaded gun and could've shot at them. When I noticed that I was not alone it simply voided the suicide and I left. I feel very grateful that they were there, since my life has been wonderful after that day.
As for the lost time of almost 12 hours, I have no idea what occurred." NN
Please Consider a Donation to 'Phantoms & Monsters'
Your financial support of Phantoms & Monsters and our other pursuits is much appreciated. This all depends on you, the readers and followers.
Please use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog site and newsletter. You can also go directly to Phantoms & Monsters donation. Thanks again for your loyalty and continued support. Lon
**********
Arcane Radio is LIVE w/ chat on the Beyond Explanation YouTube channel
**********
Lesser-Known Lake Monsters of the United Kingdom
Astronomer: it's 'arrogant' to think we are alone
Seeking the Truth Behind Books Bound in Human Skin
Mummy with a gold tongue found in Egypt
Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research Website
Follow the Phantoms & Monsters Archives on Flipboard
Follow the Phantoms & Monsters Archive on Mix
On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute)
Disclaimer:
The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.
Fair Use Notice:
This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.
You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.
© 2005-2020 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved