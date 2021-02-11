Cessna Crew Experiences Lost Time During Tennessee-to-Ohio Flight

A pilot and co-pilot experiencer lost time during a flight from Dyersburg, Tennessee and Dayton, Ohio. The co-pilot died soon afterward and the pilot immediately recalled images of alien beings.
The following account was recently referred to me:
"On or about April 15, 1997 a friend of mine and I were to fly machined parts from his company to Dyersburg, Tennessee. We rented a Cessna 172 and flew straight through with no problem. In the flight office, prior to our return flight, we were watching a line of thunderstorms moving west to east and trying to decide when it would be safe to depart. As the line moved through we decided to takeoff and fly to the backside of the storms heading north while the storms moved off.
I wrote our departure time on the edge of the flight map as approximately 8:10 pm. We were, what I believed to be an hour and a half into our flight when, as we flew north (I was piloting the aircraft and Tom was tending to the navigation) we began to encounter some clouding conditions and zero visibility. I immediately changed our heading 180 degrees. A moment later (or so it seemed) Tom said to me, "what time have you got?" I immediately felt as though I had just been awoken. I was trying to gather my thoughts when Tom said, "hey, your watch is stopped." I looked at my wrist watch and it was stopped at 7:25, which alarmed me as I had used it earlier to check our departure time. I looked at all of our gauges and they were not functioning either. Tom had a laptop navigational device that wasn't working either. We were both speechless for a short time.
We were now in clear air and found a private airstrip to set down at. Getting our bearings again and with all the equipment back up and running (watch included, though still an hour and a half behind we flew on back to Dayton, Ohio with no further incidents.
We didn't discuss it much after that and Tom died from a massive heart attack a few weeks later. Myself, I started drawing. I will include some of these drawings I did after our flight.
I have also some other sightings to report at some point that I have seen around Wright Patterson Airport, as I live not far from there." Name withheld
Please Consider a Donation to 'Phantoms & Monsters'
Your financial support of Phantoms & Monsters and our other pursuits is much appreciated. This all depends on you, the readers and followers.
Please use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog site and newsletter. You can also go directly to Phantoms & Monsters donation. Thanks again for your loyalty and continued support. Lon
----------