Bizarre Encounters: Asian 'Vampire' in Colorado / Floating 'Box-Head' Humanoid in Sweden

2 older bizarre encounters posted on social media, including an Asian vampire in Colorado and then a floating 'box-head' humanoid in Sweden.
“I once had a strange encounter with a woman who claimed to be a Vampire. At first I thought she was on drugs but then she did something that made me wonder if she was telling the truth. I was 16, a friend and I were walking through our local park at night (in Colorado) when we saw this Asian woman wearing what looked like traditional Chinese dress dancing alone in the grass. She then started running towards us (scared the shit out of me) and began telling us how handsome we were.
This woman appeared to be in her mid to late 20's and honestly she was stunningly beautiful. She kept telling us that she was a vampire and that she was centuries old. I was thinking "okay she's obviously on drugs" but then she gazes into my eyes and says "do you want to feel my energy?" I said "sure" then she placed her hand a few inches from my face, the amount of energy or whatever it was that came from her hand caused my entire skull to vibrate and made me extremely dizzy. I don't know WTF that was! I never saw her again and to this day I often think about it (I'm 23 now).
I tried researching Asian myths and legends trying to find some kind of spirit or demon common to a specific culture that resembles her, could anyone tell me what this apparition was? Or if she was just a crazy woman with psychic abilities. Afterwards I was lightheaded, that lasted about 30 seconds to a minute. For the rest of the night I just remember feeling weird and uneasy about the whole experience. She did the same thing to him after, we both felt it and were freaked out. It was like a force push, it felt like being electrocuted but without the pain (Imagine vibrational waves going through your face and out the back of your head) . Afterwards I was very lightheaded.” LH
-----
“Sweden late 1950’s. True story. My grandparents were walking back to their apartment after a dinner party with some friends down the street when they saw what my grandmother still recalls as this black figure across the street that was floating about a foot or so above the sidewalk.
She said it had a long black shining cape that surrounded the figure and a box head with no face or anything. My grandfather was an ex-boxer and a steel manufacturer so he was basically like I’m gonna go over there and check this f* thing out. As he started over my grandmother grabbed him and said think of our daughter back at home waiting for us -don’t. As they then continued to walk the figure slowly turned as if looking at them when they hit the corner and went down another street.
Years later, my grandmother would send me these science magazines from Sweden which I loved because I’m a nerd. I believe it was called Vetanskape magazine- something like that. Anyways, one issue she sent me had an article about common sightings of UFOs and aliens. Among some illustrations she circled one humanoid figure and wrote on the page - this is what your grandfather and I saw that night.” C
