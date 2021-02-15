Ascending Orange Orb / Lost Time / Dreams of Alien Humanoids (Sketch)

Brother and sister observe an orange orb ascend over the horizon while swimming one summer evening in Kentucky. They lost 2 hours of time and regularly dream about alien humanoids.
A recently reported account to MUFON:
"When I was around 10 or 11, I spent a lot of time with my dad out in Kentucky. I remember swimming one summer night (6-15-2010) with my sister when we both saw an orange orb rise up over the horizon. It caught my attention when I heard what sounded like a hum / TV static.
Shortly after, it caught my sister's attention. The coyotes in the woods were howling like crazy...more than normal. I had several images flash into my head, most consisting of a series of symbols then an image of a human-like alien creature with slightly enlarged black eyes, pale blue skin, and striping with chromatophores that shimmered in different colors when it expressed different emotions factually. It was like it had attempted to communicate with me.
We both watched the craft as it hovered over neighboring farms near ours and, when it was done hovering, it shot straight up into the sky and disappeared. Once it was gone, we decided to go inside and nearly 2 hours had passed by in what felt like minutes.
Even now, 11 years later, I still get images of the symbols from time to time and the creature still shows up to me in dreams and meditations." (sketch provided by witness)
**********
**********
