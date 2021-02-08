Monday, February 08, 2021

Alien Experiencer Claims Continued Andromedan Contact

Experiencer Alex Collier has claimed that for over 30 years, he had been in contact with aliens from the constellation Andromeda. This includes multiple visits spaceships and telepathic communication over that period:

Collier claimed that he was mentored by two andromedans, Vissaeus and Moranay. He said that those Andromedans are the descendants of the ancient Lyrans. He was taken aboard their spaceships, including a large extraterrestrial ship, where he had been training for three months. The Andromedans gave him information about cosmic spirituality, life in the universe, and the galactic history of Earth.

According to an article written a few weeks ago, Collier's stated that his first encounter with the Andromedans took place in 1964. Since 1985, he had been in constant and consistent communication with them. In 1993, he began attending seminars where he started sharing the information he received from the aliens with the people. In 1997, he even got a threat from some unknown people who wanted him to stop spreading the information. He took it seriously and did not speak until 2002.

Collier has described Earth being under the control of “regressive” extra-terrestrial beings. Those aliens came to Earth from the star system known as Alpha Draconis. He said that humans are separated by two different philosophical belief systems. One of them spreads love and free will, while the other one shows control and resource consumption.

In his last lecture in 2002, Collier said that the ancient alien race known as the “Founders” are responsible for building planets’ environment and make them suitable for life. The Andromedans and the Pleiadians believed that this ancient alien race is called the “Paa Tal.”

These Andromedans told Collier that their race are about 4,300 to 4,500 years ahead of Earth humans in technology.

In 1997, Collier published 'Defending Sacred Ground: The Andromedan Compendium', in which he detailed a lifetime of alien contact. His website can be found at Alex Collier - Tracking Andromedan Contacte Alex Collier and Much More. An upcoming lecture has been scheduled to take place on Friday, February 12, 2021.

You can find more information at Alex Collier – Interview & Presentation Transcripts 1994-2011 and at An Andromedan Perspective on Galactic History

David Eckhart's Photographs of the Aliens and Entities Emanating In His Home | BXP

David Eckhart's First Recorded Alien Encounter | Original Video

David Eckhart's Encounter Alien Portal Sound Recording; Alarming, strange and frightening! | BXP


Please Consider a Donation to 'Phantoms & Monsters'

Your financial support of Phantoms & Monsters and our other pursuits is much appreciated. This all depends on you, the readers and followers.

Please use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog site and newsletter. You can also go directly to Phantoms & Monsters donation. Thanks again for your loyalty and continued support. Lon

**********

**********

Arcane Radio is LIVE w/ chat on the Beyond Explanation YouTube channel

Dave Spinks | Paranormal Investigator, 'West Virginia Bigfoot' |Arcane Radio 02.12.2021 @9PM Eastern

Join Lon Strickler as he welcomes respected paranormal researcher, investigator and author Dave Spinks to Arcane Radio on February 12th, 2021. Dave Spinks has been researching and investigating the paranormal since 1986 due to several experiences he had as a young man. Since that time he has conducted several hundred investigations in the U.S. as well as Europe. Dave served in the U.S. Air Force for 8 Years and went on to work as a Federal Law Enforcement Officer Retiring in 2011. During his paranormal investigations Dave has experienced many hair raising and unnerving things as one might imagine. Having investigated strange phenomena for over 30 years he has built many friendships with some of the most well known investigators in the field today. Dave has been seen on many television programs to include, Expedition X, Terror in the Woods, Paranormal 911, The unXplained, In Search of Monsters, and These Woods are Haunted to name a few. He was also featured in the Film Flatwoods Monster, (A legacy of Fear), by Small Town Monsters. Dave is often a featured guest speaker at Paranormal Conferences around the country. He is also an author on topics that include Cryptids, Hauntings and UFOlogy releasing his first book "West Virginia Bigfoot", in 2018 and was featured in the highly successful "Woodknocks" series by David Weatherly. Dave is also the co-founder of the Society of the Supernatural with his colleague researcher David Weatherly. Visit Dave Spinks' website to learn more Dave Spinks - Paranormal Investigatior

Join us this Friday, February 12th at 9PM ET / 6PM PT -  Watch LIVE w/ chat on the Beyond Explanation YouTube channel or at Beyond Explanation on Facebook

Listen to our podcasts at the 'Beyond Explanation' YouTube channel

**********

TODAY'S TOP LINKS

Strange and Mysterious Photographs, Part 3

Scientists Identify a Possible Portal to a 5th Dimension

Why some scientists believe life may have started on Mars

As alcohol abuse rises amid pandemic, hospitals see a wave of deadly liver disease

Expectant parents fired a cannon to celebrate their baby shower. It exploded and killed a guest

Terrifying Alien Mantis Humanoid Encounters! Four Insectoid Reports from IL, NY, NJ & PA | BXP A159

Terrifying Alien Encounters and Abductions! Five first person reports from the US and UK. | BXP A158

Four Frightening Men In Black Encounters! MIB Lost Time, Abduction and Experimentation | BXP A160

PODCAST - Lon Strickler's ARCANE RADIO - Wild Trees | Paranormal Phenomena and Experiences | Feb.5.2021

PODCAST - Amy Bue with Marc Myrsell | Ape Canyon attack cabin site | Wild Bue Yonder - Feb.2.2021

PODCAST - Jack Cary's PARANORMAL PLANET | Antarctica Ancient Alien Bases | Feb.4.2021

PODCAST - Catskill Appalachian Research Collective (CARC) | From Behind Tall Trees | Jan.26.2021

PODCAST - Elizabeth Howell's Cosmic Traffic Report | Noted Astrologer Diane Trimbath | Sun Feb.07.21

David Eckhart's Photographs of the Aliens and Entities Emanating In His Home | BXP

David Eckhart's First Recorded Alien Encounter | Original Video

David Eckhart's Encounter Alien Portal Sound Recording; Alarming, strange and frightening! | BXP

Chicago / Lake Michigan Winged Humanoid / Flying Entity Sightings & Encounters

UPDATED: Chicago / Lake Michigan Winged Humanoid Regional Interactive Map

Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research Website

Donate to 'Phantoms & Monsters' at PayPal

Paranormal / Cryptid / UFO Books You Should Read

'Beyond Explanation' is a collection of first-person encounters, directly from the pages of Phantoms & Monsters. Please SUBSCRIBE and recommend to your friends and enthusiasts. Your support will help Phantoms & Monsters and Arcane Radio to continue providing you up-to-date cryptid/paranormal reports and information.

The Facebook page can be found at Beyond Explanation on Facebook - Thanks for your help. I hope you enjoy! Your comments are welcomed. Lon


Explore becoming a member
BXP Member Premieres lets members watch and experience a new video two weeks early and together with the author and creator. It's like a movie or TV show premiere just for our members and with the opportunity to ask questions and learn more in a live chat. Click here for our presentation video that describes the advantages of membership.


Would your paranormal / cryptid group like to become an affiliate of Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research? By becoming an affiliate investigative group, we can forward reports to you from your area in which none of our team can physically investigate. If interested, send me an email at lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com. The member / affiliate list can be found at Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research Team / Affiliate Groups. Thanks. Lon




Join Research of Anomalous Phenomena on Reddit

Follow Cryptid Encounters & Sightings on Feedly

Follow the Phantoms & Monsters Archives on Flipboard

Follow the Phantoms & Monsters Archive on Mix
















----------

This blog and newsletter are licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License.

Please Note:

On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute)

Any use of witness information, which includes any attempt to contact a witness or persons involved in an event, is strictly prohibited without the written consent of Phantoms & Monsters / Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research.

Any use of our private intellectual research & investigation property on YouTube or other streaming services will result in an infringement complaint. This action could lead to a possible takedown and strike to your account.

----------

Disclaimer:

The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.

Fair Use Notice:

This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.

You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.

© 2005-2020 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved

Posted by at
Labels: , ,