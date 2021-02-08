Alien Experiencer Claims Continued Andromedan Contact

Experiencer Alex Collier has claimed that for over 30 years, he had been in contact with aliens from the constellation Andromeda. This includes multiple visits spaceships and telepathic communication over that period:
Collier claimed that he was mentored by two andromedans, Vissaeus and Moranay. He said that those Andromedans are the descendants of the ancient Lyrans. He was taken aboard their spaceships, including a large extraterrestrial ship, where he had been training for three months. The Andromedans gave him information about cosmic spirituality, life in the universe, and the galactic history of Earth.
According to an article written a few weeks ago, Collier's stated that his first encounter with the Andromedans took place in 1964. Since 1985, he had been in constant and consistent communication with them. In 1993, he began attending seminars where he started sharing the information he received from the aliens with the people. In 1997, he even got a threat from some unknown people who wanted him to stop spreading the information. He took it seriously and did not speak until 2002.
Collier has described Earth being under the control of “regressive” extra-terrestrial beings. Those aliens came to Earth from the star system known as Alpha Draconis. He said that humans are separated by two different philosophical belief systems. One of them spreads love and free will, while the other one shows control and resource consumption.
In his last lecture in 2002, Collier said that the ancient alien race known as the “Founders” are responsible for building planets’ environment and make them suitable for life. The Andromedans and the Pleiadians believed that this ancient alien race is called the “Paa Tal.”
These Andromedans told Collier that their race are about 4,300 to 4,500 years ahead of Earth humans in technology.
In 1997, Collier published 'Defending Sacred Ground: The Andromedan Compendium', in which he detailed a lifetime of alien contact. His website can be found at Alex Collier - Tracking Andromedan Contacte Alex Collier and Much More. An upcoming lecture has been scheduled to take place on Friday, February 12, 2021.
You can find more information at Alex Collier – Interview & Presentation Transcripts 1994-2011 and at An Andromedan Perspective on Galactic History
