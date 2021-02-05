Alien Craft / Entity Communication Near Dillon, South Carolina

2 US Army soldiers, stationed at Ft. Bragg, NC, decided to hitchhike to Myrtle Beach, SC. During their journey, they encounter a landed craft and communicate with an alien entity.
This is a strange account that was posted at MUFON, NUFORC and a few other forums over the years:
"On Friday, April 4th, 1969, just a few days before Easter, my friend and I were setting out on a hitchhiking expedition from Fort Bragg, North Carolina to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. 2 soldiers with vague hopes of scoring with some partying college coeds taking their Spring Break in the popular seaside town. Leaving the base with our backpacks and sleeping bags at about sunset we headed south out of Fayetteville on Interstate 95.
Reaching the large rest stop, South of the Border, a few hours later, we stopped at a coffee shop to grab a cup and get our bearings before continuing on. SoB, as the soldiers called it, was located just across the border in South Carolina outside the town of Dillon.
While drinking our coffees and looking over our map we couldn't help but notice a rather loud group of local rowdies, talking loudly and throwing dirty looks our way. This was the way it was during the 1960s. In the area of the south we were in it could be dangerous for hitchhiking strangers, especially blacks, hippies, Yankees and soldiers. Accordingly, we took the leering snarls very seriously, finishing up quickly and moving on down the road.
Soon, we were walking through downtown Dillon toward route 25, the old Latta Highway cutoff toward Myrtle Beach, still 70 miles away. One good ride would get us there and at the same time get us away from the trouble we both sensed. And sure enough, it wasn't all that long before two cars showed up with our friends from the coffee shop on board, hootin' and hollerin' as they went by. As empty as the town was at this time of night (nearly 10 PM) it didn't bother us too much because of the street lights and the occasional traffic on the road. But, as we reached the edge of town near the cutoff, with the rowdies going by every few minutes and the chances of a ride looking increasingly doubtful, the two of us began looking for an escape hatch.
After the loudmouths passed by us again and drove out of sight we took the opportunity to slip off the road into a dimly lit area behind a vacant, broken-down gas station. Walking by the left side of the deserted building we followed a wheel-rutted dirt path up and over a small crest, by now barely able to see more than a few feet in front of us as we passed by trees on the edge of the gas station lot into almost complete darkness.
But, as the two of us picked our way carefully down the car path, the whole area suddenly lit up in an aqua-green glow showing a small field no more than a few acres in size. Now I could see clearly, and what I saw amazed me; there was a three or four-story high, multi-decked UFO standing on what seemed to be metal legs. In addition, there were beings similar to humans, a head with two eyes, two arms and upright on two legs. They were colored green, either an effect of the ambient light or the result of my extreme confusion and fear. They were walking in the field and on decks which curved around the ship, with the nearest one about 20 feet away. He/she/it turned our way, and said firmly (I believe telepathically) "LEAVE! NOW!"
In spite of the danger that had caused us leave the highway in the first place, we both, like the trained soldiers we were, executed a smart about-face and marched right back toward trouble. We hiked at a pretty quick route step down the road a few miles without saying a word to, or looking at, each other, hoofing just as fast as we could out of Dillon into some farming and pasturage area.
Presently, the rowdies showed up once more in their cars, making it clear we were their targets for this night. Once again, as the cars went out of sight we left the highway, into a cow pasture this time. From a spot a few hundred yards off the road we watched them as they returned looking for us. Eventually, the night settled down the cars were gone and we climbed into our sleeping bags.
The next morning we continued on to Myrtle Beach. Here's the best part. As far as I can recall we had forgotten about the UFO.
One day, thirty years later my buddy called up from out of the blue and asked me, "Do you remember Dillon?" I had no idea what he was talking about. But as soon as he said, "The UFO," the whole experience came back in a flash."
