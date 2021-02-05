5 Inch Tall 'Grey Man' Observed in JC Penney (Sketch)

A Uniontown, PA describes witnessing a small humanoid while in the JC Penney at the Century 3 Mall in West Mifflin. A sketch of the entity is included.
The following account was forwarded to me by a local investigator:
Barbara, a wheelchair bound retiree from Uniontown, Pennsylvania, called and described the following. She and her husband were at Century 3 Mall in April 2008. Her husband was sitting on a bench in the mall. Barbara went to the men's dept. in JC Penney. While there she saw a creature that looked like an ET. There was another women present with her young children. She says they were rushing out of the area. Her son said "I want to see," and the mother replied "No, you can't. Lets go now!"
Barbara, in her wheelchair, saw a grey man approximately 4-5 inches tall, wearing a red/black plaid shirt and blue pants. He was standing by a clothes rack. She saw his profile and then looked away. When she looked back he was now facing her. She described him as being male, no hair, grey skin, almond black eyes with a lumpy heavily wrinkled face. She said the face was not human, it looked like an animal. She again looked away because its not polite to stare. When she looked back, he is gone.
She went to the register to ask for security but nobody was around. She wasn't afraid and said that he had a pleasant smile on his face. She decided to leave the store because she and her husband were planning to attend a movie. Barbara tried to tell her husband but he told her to tell him after the movie. Barbara recalled sitting in the dark theater in the rear by the exit door. Every time the door opened, she looked to see if the creature was there. She started to get frightened.
Barbara said that she completely forgot about the encounter and never told her husband until 2 months later when she saw a UFO article in the Pittsburgh Tribune Review. It seemed to jar her memory. She said she has a tremendous memory and can tell details from years ago, but is surprised she repressed this memory. She believes that when the creature was staring at her, that it made the memory fade away. Barbara said that the newspaper article mentioned a UFO sighting in Jefferson Hills right near the mall at the same time she had her experience."
