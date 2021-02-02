2nd Bigfoot Encounter Reported in Bidwell Park, Chico, CA

A man and his companion are in upper Bidwell Park in Chico, California when they notice a huge and heavy gray-haired bipedal creature running quickly through the nearby trees.
I recently received the following Bigfoot encounter account. I have also included an earlier report link of a sighting at the same location a few years ago:
Hi I am writing this because I had an encounter that I am willing to swear by. I am willing to take a lie detector test as well. What I am writing I swear is true, though I would not believe this encounter had I not had it myself.
Back in October 2020 on a misty, cold day in Chico, California I had an encounter with something I’m not calling Bigfoot, however it was a creature I had never encountered before.
It was around 5-5:30 PM, not all the way dark, but closer to dusk. I was having a picnic of sorts with a friend (who also witnessed what I had seen) along the creek in upper Bidwell Park. I heard what I can only describe as a large animal running very fast through the trees.
At first I suspected a spooked horse, but a horse does not run with the power I could hear hitting the ground with every footstep. I thought maybe a bear or an elk (there are no elk in that area). There are bear however.
That is not what I saw. I saw a very large animal/creature running on 2 feet upright, running very fast, very strong, covered in gray hair. It’s waist was my height (6’1”) it moved so fast all I saw was its body from the waist down and it was covering distance very quickly. This was not a slow awkward walk like some BF have been described. It was fast and it was heavy.
It was running through the trees approximately15 feet from where I was sitting.
The hair on this creature was gray and longer than a bear's fur, or at least it seamed that way." RH
NOTE: This is the 2nd hairy hominid report I have received from the same location. The first was originally posted in 2019. Here is the link - 'Metro' Bigfoot in Chico, CA - Lon
----------