'White Walker' Humanoid Incidents in Sacramento, California City Park

A Sacramento, California resident describes her encounters with tall 'white walkers' in a particular city park on multiple occasions.
The following account was recently posted on social media:
"This takes place in the Sacramento, CA area. It was about two years ago now. It was winter, night time, around 2 am. I had just gotten off work but wasn’t ready to go home, so I had pulled over on the side of the road before turning into my neighborhood. On this street, there’s a suburban neighborhood to the right, and fields and trees to the left.
As I was sitting there, I saw a figure come out of the neighborhood a little less than a 1/4 mile ahead of where I was parked, approximately where the neighborhood park is. It was hard to see from that distance, but it appeared tall (7 to 8 feet), super skinny and bony, hunched over, with long arms. It sprinted across the road at a speed faster than I’ve ever seen a human go (I couldn’t guess the speed, but it was fast enough to concern me). If it wasn’t for it’s speed, I probably would have just assumed it was human and ignored it. It disappeared into the fields. Something calm came over me, I don’t know what it was but something was keeping me from panicking. I remember just feeling like “okay, it is time to leave now” and calmly driving home. It wasn’t until a few months later that I realized that what I had seen wasn’t normal.
Flash forward to a week ago, A friend and I were at that same park doing some spells (we practice witchcraft). As it got later into the night, we both started to feel more and more unwelcome there. As I was finishing up my spell, we heard a inhuman guttural scream that sounded like it came from the area I saw that creature cross at. That’s not particularly incriminating, but as soon as I heard the scream, it’s apparent location made me think of the creature. I didn’t tell this to my friend as she is easily spooked, and I just tried to calmly finish up my spell (didn’t want to let my fear get out of control when doing spell work). We finally finished up and packed up and started the trek back to the car.
As we left, we faced a dark area with lots of bushes and trees across from the sidewalk we were taking to get to the car. As soon as I faced that dark spot, I had the feeling of looking at a face. I didn’t literally see a face, but it was the FEELING of seeing a face. And it didn’t feel like a human face. It felt like something that understood what I was but didn’t understand why I was there, and wasn’t quite hostile but had the attitude of like “get out of my home”. Once again, I didn’t tell my friend what I saw, not until we got in the car. Ever since then, I have not been able to shake the feeling that that face belonged to the same creature I saw two years ago.
Also, similar story but not the same. Last night, I was driving in a wooded area near Sacramento, and I saw a tall burly figure in the woods with a white face. Not white as in Caucasian, white as in stark white. I thought it was wearing a green shirt but I only saw it for a split second. It gave me such a bad uneasy feeling that I started putting protection sigils on my windows. I told the guy I was with what I saw. He didn’t tell me until later but he said he’s heard rumors of people seeing “white walkers” in these woods that are described as tall and having white faces and black hair. I don’t know what he meant or what, but that’s what he said. I also felt like something was watching me in those woods later." MM
NOTE: I contacted the witness in an attempt to gather further information. The 'white walker' / 'nightcrawler' phenomenon has been prevalent throughout the central valley of California for almost a decade. Lon
Please Consider a Donation to 'Phantoms & Monsters'
Your financial support of Phantoms & Monsters and our other pursuits is much appreciated. This all depends on you, the readers and followers.
Please use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog site and newsletter. You can also go directly to Phantoms & Monsters donation. Thanks again for your loyalty and continued support. Lon
----------