Terrifying Unknown Creature Encounter in Albion, New York Forest

A young woman recalls her experience in the woods near her home in Albion, New York. She encountered an unknown creature that emanated an extremely frightening growl.
The following account was recently forwarded to me:
"One summer day in Albion, NY, when I was a kid, I went for a walk in woods I commonly frequented. I hadn’t gone back for a while because one time my boyfriend at the time and I were about to enter the woods but we decided not to because we heard what sounded like several howls. I’m talking probably at least 7 or 8. The sounds grew and we decided to leave.
This wooded area was off of a residential area but there is a path that takes you to almost like a hidden woods and farm area. It’s so strange because, now that I think about it, I was so close to many homes but never could find sight of them in these woods. There’s even a huge wide open field that leads to more wooded paths ahead. Like a huge break dividing woods. I loved and missed going to the woods. I later went back there after like maybe a good few weeks.
As I walked, it had rained not long before and the ground was very soft. I saw the most enormous tracks I have ever seen in my life. The dog-like claw prints were bigger than my foot. How big are wolf prints? Anyways, I kept walking. The sun was out and it was a nice day. I started down the wooded path and I sort of felt 'off.' Anxious. I kept trying to throw away the feeling. The woods have always been my sanctuary and 'safe place.' I always felt the most at home in the woods. I picked up a large stone in case I had to scare a possible threat off. I felt like everything would be fine when I saw the sun in the open break that separated the two woods.
I got to the clearing and walked to the middle when the loudest and deepest growl I ever heard seemed to emanate through the woods. Like the whole woods was growling at me. I really tried very hard to discern the location. I’m quite good at things like that. It truly emanated from everywhere. I was frozen in fear and that was the first time in my life I knew what it felt like to be paralyzed by fear. I set the rock down knowing that pebble wouldn’t do jack sh*t in a throw down with whatever produced the growl. So I figured I would set it down. I literally said out loud something like “I’m sorry, I don’t mean any harm. I know now I’m not welcome in these woods. Please let me leave.”
I got the courage to take a deep breath and I felt like I could go, but I tore the hell out of there and never went back ever again. Honestly, I don’t feel the same way about the woods anymore after that." BC
