Tall 'Stickman Humanoid' Sightings Phenomenon

2 accounts of stickman or slenderman-like entities seen by different witnesses. The descriptions are varied, including running white humanoids, black shadows and, in one case, a crawling being. Very weird.
The following accounts were recently posted on social media:
"My dad, brother and I were playing badminton one evening (early 2020 in southern Minnesota) when my brother tapped me on my shoulder and pointed down our driveway at the field.
I saw what looked like an extremely tall, white, thin, stick figure running through the farm field. It was running (from our point of view) from left to right with a slight diagonal somewhat towards us.
It was running so 'cartoon-y.' It's hard to explain. It was taking overly exaggerated bounds, and it was running FAST. Even though it was 700-ish feet away from us, I could tell it was unrealistically tall and fast. I remember watching it put one leg out in front of the other, and it's arms doing that thing people do when they sprint.
I couldn't see the details because of how far away we were, but it looked like if you were to draw a stick figure. Like Slenderman forgot his suit.
It quickly disappeared from sight when the trees that surround our property obstructed our view. Both my brother and I ran down the driveway so we could keep our eyes on it. So now we stood at the end of our driveway looking around at the all the farm fields but it was just gone. Even with how fast it was going, there was no way it could have gone over the horizon in the amount of time it took us to get a better view.
Eventually my dad joined up with us at the end of the driveway. We told him what we saw and he thought it might have been a plastic bag blowing in the wind. Except it wasn't windy at all, that's why we were playing badminton. But it's not uncommon to see garbage blowing across the farm fields out here.
Is there an explanation for this, has anyone else seen something similar?" - TM
-----
"It was dusk and I was in my 30's videoing my kids playing outside on my phone. It was getting dark, so I stopped the video and looked out past my kids into a small field behind them. I saw a very tall super-skinny Slenderman-type thing all black with long swinging arms, and it was taking big steps but walking toward a tree line in my parent's rural home. It was cartoon-like and stick figure-like in proportions, but walked very fluidly.
I grew up there and never saw this but have seen shadow people, and weird occurrences my whole life there. My sister, who was watching the kids next to me, was looking out at the same area I was. She saw something at the same time, but described it as something on the ground crawling unnaturally. I turned to her to see if she was seeing what I was seeing, and she said "What... was that?" she was just staring, trying to wrap her brain around it. When I looked back, it was gone. I told her what I saw, and she said that's not what she saw but we both saw something at the same time in the same area. I'm more sensitive than her seeing things like this, but this was her first time seeing anything.
She immediately ushered the kids inside, and was very shook. She won't talk about it, she's still terrified. My teen daughter, whom I was filming, said she looked at both of us and our expressions and knew something was very wrong, so she turned to see what we were looking at, but didn't see anything. I will say, it didn't scare me, it was just hard to understand what I was seeing.
That was about 8 years ago. Fast forward to a few weeks ago, my young teen nieces were outside playing at the same house, and saw a fedora wearing shadow on the tree line in the same area. My one niece is VERY sensitive, and saw the full figure of a dark shadow with a hat. The other never saw anything paranormal before and described it as a weird dark figure on the ground. They both said it was very black. I've seen shadow people in the house before, and interacted with one once, not that I wanted to.
Here's the strange thing about all the things I've seen at this house my whole life. Every single entity and mist I've seen inside and outside of the house has been moving in the same direction. Always toward the tree line in this one area by the long driveway. The very weird thing is, several people over the years, who are not believers in the paranormal, have told me they hear deep growling in the same tree line at night when they are alone." BB
NOTE: Is the 'stickman humanoid' phenomenon related to Slenderman or pale white humanoids? Your thoughts. Lon
----------