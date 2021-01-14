Tall Black Winged Humanoid Encountered in Rocklin, California Backyard

A Rocklin, California resident encounters a black winged humanoid in his backyard late one night while smoking a cigarette and letting his dog out.
The following account was recently forwarded to me:
"At 1:15 AM on January 10, 2009 (this occurred in Rocklin, California in Placer County). I went outside into my backyard to have a cigarette and let my Pitbull go relieve itself. I never smoked in my house. It was dark and there were no lights on, in or outside of my house. However the moon was rather full so I could somewhat see my surroundings. I was staring up at the moon which was in the westward direction and my dog was at the fence also in the west side of the yard.
I was about half way through my cigarette when I had the feeling that someone was watching me from behind. When I turned around I could see the outline of what appeared to be a tall person standing by the corner of my house near the fence and he/she seemed to be facing me. Immediately the figure started to run away from my house towards the back of the property (only about a 15 to 20 foot distance) when my dog heard its footsteps and ran towards it. Thinking that it was someone that shouldn't be in my yard I ran back into my house through the sliding glass door but left the door open so I could attempt to call my dog inside fearing for his safety.
As soon as my dog reached the figure, it flew straight up into the air at a height of approximately 10 feet and then flew directly to the far back edge of the property and either landed on the fence or hovered directly over it for about 2 minutes. I could see the outline of what appeared to be either wings or some type of a cloak. I loved my dog very much but was too scared to let go of the door in fear that the figure would come towards me. After a minute I realized that I could turn on the back yard light and did so. As I did I could barely see the figure as it went over the fence and noticed that it was black in color. My dog continued to paw at the fence as I called for him to come inside. After about a minute of calling him he came inside and I went directly upstairs to wake my girlfriend and tell her about what had just happened.
For many years I have believed in the possibility of extraterrestrials visiting Earth. I only say this because I had often thought about how I would react if I ever had an encounter. Every time I thought about it, I imagined that although it may be a little scary, overall I would be thrilled. I don't know if this figure was from this planet or not but either way, I assure you that I was never been more frightened in my life. I don't know if what was in "my" yard was there for a reason or merely by coincidence, but I smoked my cigarettes in the garage from then on. Unfortunately my dog had to brave the night time bathroom breaks with me watching safely from my house, but he didn't seem too scared.
I was wondering if this being could have been related to the winged humanoids that you and your team have investigated over the years?" CC
