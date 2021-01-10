Sparsely Haired Humanoid Encountered Along Hoback River in Jackson, Wyoming

A man was hunting toads at night along the Hoback River in Jackson, Wyoming. He soon encountered an unknown sparely haired humanoid that was crouched down eating something.
The following account was reported to MUFON:
Jackson, Wyoming
9-11-2020 - 12 AM
I hunt toads for my snakes down where the Hoback River meets the Snake River. They call it the old boat ramp. Now I have grown up hearing people tell me weird things or how they saw something in the woods, but it ended up being a stump. I never believed in those tales until last night.
I was walking around under the bridge and was not having any luck finding toads. So where the Snake River meets the Hoback River there is a little band right there. I was walking through the bushes. As I reached the corner there about 25' away I saw something crouching in the water. Its back was towards me and its arms were moving and I assumed it was eating a fish or something. This was not a split second ordeal. I had a pretty good flashlight the 20 V LED Dewalt and I had the flashlight directly on whatever this was. While examining it I'm thinking to myself is this a bear. It is hunched over and has shoulders like a man, a back like a man and a head like a man, but I had short gray hair that wasn't thick. You could see the pink skin underneath.
After about 15 seconds of staring at this thing it stopped whatever was doing or eating and turned its head and looked at me. Now when I was examining the back I really wasn't freaked out or scared. But as soon as it turned its head and we made eye contact, that's when the feeling shot through me. The face on this thing was, well, I can't even explain it. It resembled the faces I've seen on werewolves the movies. Small squinty eyes. No snout. I could tell it was angry. This is why I know it was not an animal or a bear or anything like that. Because is soon as it noticed my flashlight it stopped and looked ahead of itself to see where the light was coming from. Which goes to tell me this creature had a thinking process more sophisticated than an animal's.
However once this thing looked at me and we made eye contact I turned around and I booked it back to the Jeep. I hopped in the Jeep, lock the doors and then I back the Jeep up and turned on the brights to see if the thing was coming after me. After a couple seconds I didn't see anything. I said screw this and I drove home.
I went back there this morning because I wanted to see the tracks. I'm not easily convinced in the supernatural or what people see without any proof. Well, it looks like I'm one of those people now. I did not see any tracks there. However, I did see a lot of tracks on the other side on the riverbank. I am pretty skeptical about stuff like this so I need to know for sure that it was just an animal because right now everything I thought I knew about the world around me is in question. - MUFON
