Reptilian & Disk-Shaped Craft Observed by Desoto, Texas Resident

A Desoto, Texas resident recalls seeing a Reptilian being and a disk-shaped craft in a field one afternoon. There had been previous cattle abductions and mutilations reported in the same location.
The following account was recently forwarded to me:
"I was driving along Bonnie View Road in Desoto, Texas at around 1PM local time. The date was March 3, 2014. There had previously been a UFO sighted on a street that runs parallel to it just a few weeks prior to this incident.
There is a field where cattle have supposedly been abducted and mutilated according to the owners, which was reported to our local sheriff and publicized in the media. It is fenced in and there is no way to go inside, aside from being illegal.
I stopped next to this field along Bonnie View Road to look at a white horse which seemed as if it was spooked by something. Next thing I know, I saw a human-like creature with scales, which I can only describe as Reptilian, which was lying on the ground. It then stood up and walked deeper into the fenced area. I was shocked by this, though there was still a huge distance between me and the creature. I don't think it even noticed me looking at it. I didn't know whether to contact the police or just leave.
But within seconds a very mysterious disk-shaped craft quickly dropped down to the ground in the direction that the creature was walking. It descended so fast that it was hard to even see. It appeared to be enclosed in a large bubble of water and only stays on the ground for a few seconds. The bubble around it was glowing in a cloak of fading light. It was like it just kept trying to hide. Suddenly it rose up into the sky and disappeared.
I was unable to take pictures since my phone was out of power, but I know for a fact it happened. The trees around the area look as if they had been hit by a very strong wind. I decided to drive away as soon as possible.
I contacted the sheriff and reported the incident to MUFON and another reporting site. To this day, I have never heard back from anyone, as if they simply didn't want to acknowledge what had happened!" MJ
