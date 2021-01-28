Reptile-Like Creature & UFO Encountered at Big Rock Quarry in Illinois

An Illinois couple encounter a reptile-like creature while fishing at Big Rock Quarry near Sugar Grove. The next day, the same witness and a friend observe a UFO at the same location.
I recently received the following account:
"My girlfriend and I were fishing at a stone quarry that was surrounded by cornfields and small patches of light forest and shrubbery. We were outside of Sugar Grove, Illinois at Big Rock Quarry. It was May 1988.
The sun had just set. The area behind us slowly rose to a corn field edged by shrubbery and small trees. The edge of the trees and shrubbery is about 15 to 20 yards behind us.
We were sitting on the edge of the water and had started packing up when all of a sudden we heard this very loud roar. It made us both jump up instantly. It roared again. I could see the outline of a creature with a large head and large eyes. I grabbed my flashlight and shined it at the creature. It had very large greenish orangish oval eyes.
It roared again and you could see very large predator like teeth. Then it moved through the trees and shrugs so fast we could not see it move until it was at it's next destination. Then it roared again. It had a roar that was not like anything that lives on this planet, especially in Illinois.
It was very frightening. The creature was at its closest 10 yards and maybe 50 yards at it's furthest. The eyes reminded me of a large reptile's.
The next day I went back with my friend to see if I could see or detect signs of anything. I could not find anything. No tracks or broken limbs.
My buddy and I started fishing. We were there about and hour when it started to get dark again. We packed up. We started to walk up the short path to my jeep when we both stopped in our tracks. Coming across the cornfield at treetop level was a long disc-shaped craft.
It had several lights on it with a large light that shined on us for a few seconds. Then it made a 45 degree turn and went out of the atmosphere in the blink of eye. The craft that we saw did not have a sound. Very bizarre." BH
