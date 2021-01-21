Thursday, January 21, 2021

'Reptile-Human' Entity Encountered in Elk Grove, California (Photo)

An Elk Grove, California painter heard sonic booms from above, then eventually encounters a 'reptile-human' entity in the bushes. They later investigate the sewer and come face-to-face with the creature.

The following information was recently forwarded to me:

"I had been in empty field in Elk Grove, California getting some painting done. It was in October 2015 during the mid-afternoon. Then suddenly, I heard what can be called a sonic boom. I quickly looked up and try to identify what had made this strange sound.

I saw an aircraft, which was unusual for the area I was in. I came to the assumption that this was no ordinary aircraft. I went back to painting when I heard another sonic boom. It had done this 3 or 4 times before disappearing suddenly. Out of curiosity I went to investigate the object and that's when things got weird.

I heard something rustling near some bushes. I froze in fear waiting for the entity to reveal itself, camera ready. It jumped out of the bush snarling and sniffing. I snapped a photo and forgot to turn off the sound. It heard the noise and went to investigate. It got around 30 feet away from me and didn't notice me. Out of fear, I was ready to turn back and get out of there. But the curiosity got the best of me.

I knew of a local sewer access that I thought it could have tried to take shelter in. So I went and brought a flashlight and got my other camera.

After what seemed about 200 yards of walking, I heard footsteps other than mine. I turned off the flashlight and yelled, "I have a knife and I'm not afraid to use it." Then I heard a roar and growl come from the end of tunnel. I froze in fear and dropped my flashlight. As it rolled back and fourth, flickering on and off, I waited for it to stop moving. I stood there for several seconds. Then the next thing that I saw has haunted me. It was a human - reptile creature staring at me with eyes that reflected the light from my flash light. I snapped a photo (added below) then I quickly started running until I was about a mile away from the area. I never went back. But for what I know it could still be hiding in the sewers waiting.

Any thoughts on the images?" S

NOTE: I have attempted to procure further information from the witness. So far, what I have posted is all I have received. Lon


