'Reptile-Human' Entity Encountered in Elk Grove, California (Photo)

An Elk Grove, California painter heard sonic booms from above, then eventually encounters a 'reptile-human' entity in the bushes. They later investigate the sewer and come face-to-face with the creature.
The following information was recently forwarded to me:
"I had been in empty field in Elk Grove, California getting some painting done. It was in October 2015 during the mid-afternoon. Then suddenly, I heard what can be called a sonic boom. I quickly looked up and try to identify what had made this strange sound.
I saw an aircraft, which was unusual for the area I was in. I came to the assumption that this was no ordinary aircraft. I went back to painting when I heard another sonic boom. It had done this 3 or 4 times before disappearing suddenly. Out of curiosity I went to investigate the object and that's when things got weird.
I heard something rustling near some bushes. I froze in fear waiting for the entity to reveal itself, camera ready. It jumped out of the bush snarling and sniffing. I snapped a photo and forgot to turn off the sound. It heard the noise and went to investigate. It got around 30 feet away from me and didn't notice me. Out of fear, I was ready to turn back and get out of there. But the curiosity got the best of me.
I knew of a local sewer access that I thought it could have tried to take shelter in. So I went and brought a flashlight and got my other camera.
After what seemed about 200 yards of walking, I heard footsteps other than mine. I turned off the flashlight and yelled, "I have a knife and I'm not afraid to use it." Then I heard a roar and growl come from the end of tunnel. I froze in fear and dropped my flashlight. As it rolled back and fourth, flickering on and off, I waited for it to stop moving. I stood there for several seconds. Then the next thing that I saw has haunted me. It was a human - reptile creature staring at me with eyes that reflected the light from my flash light. I snapped a photo (added below) then I quickly started running until I was about a mile away from the area. I never went back. But for what I know it could still be hiding in the sewers waiting.
Any thoughts on the images?" S
NOTE: I have attempted to procure further information from the witness. So far, what I have posted is all I have received. Lon
Please Consider a Donation to 'Phantoms & Monsters'
Your financial support of Phantoms & Monsters and our other pursuits is much appreciated. This all depends on you, the readers and followers.
Please use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog site and newsletter. You can also go directly to Phantoms & Monsters donation. Thanks again for your loyalty and continued support. Lon
**********
Arcane Radio is LIVE w/ chat on the Beyond Explanation YouTube channel
Oklahoma Lawmaker Files Bill to Establish Bigfoot Hunting Season
Airline Passenger Films UFO Near-Miss
Occult-Driven Secret Societies and Sinister Cults in the U.K.
Scotland recorded 33 UFO sightings in 2020
Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research Website
Follow the Phantoms & Monsters Archives on Flipboard
Follow the Phantoms & Monsters Archive on Mix
On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute)
Disclaimer:
The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.
Fair Use Notice:
This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.
You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.
© 2005-2020 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved