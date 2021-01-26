Possible Reptilian Shapeshifter Encountered on Small Town Street

A Colusa, California witness describes their encounter with an Asian man on several nights, eventually culminating in a final incident when this man had transformed into a supposed Reptilian being.
The following report was an updated incident originally reported to MUFON:
July 28, 2014
"My dog and I used to sit out on the door step at night and watch this gigantic white owl that would make this clicking sound like "clock, clock, clock, clock." It would roost in a huge oak tree across the street.
Anyway, I saw an Asian man walking up the sidewalk at around 3 AM, smoking a cigarette by holding it under, European style, and one arm behind his back. As he passed me he nodded, and so I nodded back. I thought it strange being so late. He walked around the corner and was gone.
A week Later, my dog and I saw the same Asian man, appear in the same place, a block and a half to the east, smoking his cigarette in a weird way. This time when he walked by, he smiled and said very softly and meekly "hello" and bowed his head, and I returned the same, "hello", and bowed my head. His hard sole shoes would make a clatter in the still of the night, in this small rural farming town, virtually no one was out.
A week after that, I slept with the double front doors open into my studio apartment for ventilation and listening to crickets and bullfrogs. At around 3 AM I heard the sound of the Asian man walking closer as he got to my door. He then stopped, and turned and looked in at me laying on my mattress on the floor. This time he had a hooded jacket, and a Reptilian face. We both just starred at each other for about 10 seconds. I was examining his face and noticed that he had eye sockets, but no eyes. He had a brow ridge and small slit for a mouth. The scales look that of a snake and had a bluish black color to it. He turned and continued walking, but wasn't smoking a cigarette this time, though he had the same walking sound, clattering and faded away.
That was the last time I saw him." Name withheld
