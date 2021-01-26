Tuesday, January 26, 2021

Possible Reptilian Shapeshifter Encountered on Small Town Street

A Colusa, California witness describes their encounter with an Asian man on several nights, eventually culminating in a final incident when this man had transformed into a supposed Reptilian being.

The following report was an updated incident originally reported to MUFON:

Colusa, California

July 28, 2014

"My dog and I used to sit out on the door step at night and watch this gigantic white owl that would make this clicking sound like "clock, clock, clock, clock." It would roost in a huge oak tree across the street.

Anyway, I saw an Asian man walking up the sidewalk at around 3 AM, smoking a cigarette by holding it under, European style, and one arm behind his back. As he passed me he nodded, and so I nodded back. I thought it strange being so late. He walked around the corner and was gone.

A week Later, my dog and I saw the same Asian man, appear in the same place, a block and a half to the east, smoking his cigarette in a weird way. This time when he walked by, he smiled and said very softly and meekly "hello" and bowed his head, and I returned the same, "hello", and bowed my head. His hard sole shoes would make a clatter in the still of the night, in this small rural farming town, virtually no one was out.

A week after that, I slept with the double front doors open into my studio apartment for ventilation and listening to crickets and bullfrogs. At around 3 AM I heard the sound of the Asian man walking closer as he got to my door. He then stopped, and turned and looked in at me laying on my mattress on the floor. This time he had a hooded jacket, and a Reptilian face. We both just starred at each other for about 10 seconds. I was examining his face and noticed that he had eye sockets, but no eyes. He had a brow ridge and small slit for a mouth. The scales look that of a snake and had a bluish black color to it. He turned and continued walking, but wasn't smoking a cigarette this time, though he had the same walking sound, clattering and faded away.

That was the last time I saw him." Name withheld


Please Consider a Donation to 'Phantoms & Monsters'

Your financial support of Phantoms & Monsters and our other pursuits is much appreciated. This all depends on you, the readers and followers.

Please use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog site and newsletter. You can also go directly to Phantoms & Monsters donation. Thanks again for your loyalty and continued support. Lon

**********

Arcane Radio is LIVE w/ chat on the Beyond Explanation YouTube channel

Joni Mayhan | Paranormal Investigator, Ghost Magnet and Author | Arcane Radio 9PM EST Jan.29.2021

Join Lon as he welcomes Joni Mayhan paranormal investigator and Author to Arcane Radio on January 29th 2021 at 9PM Eastern. Search for the darkest, scariest places on the planet, and that's where you'll probably find Joni Mayhan. She's a seasoned paranormal investigator and the author of twenty paranormal books, including the bestselling paranormal true story Bones in the Basement: Surviving the S.K. Pierce Haunted Victorian Mansion, as well as Signs of Spirits: When Loved Ones Visit. She also operates Haunted New Harmony Ghost Walks and Investigations in the town of New Harmony, Indiana, where she resides. Her intrigue regarding the unknown frequently leads her into dangerous situations, ones others often leave untouched. Joni has attended over three-hundred paranormal investigations, including many haunted hotspots such as Waverly Hills Sanitarium, Rolling Hills Asylum, Gettysburg, and the Lizzy Borden House. Check out her website: www.jonimayhan.com

Join us this Friday, January 29th at 9PM ET / 6PM PT -  Watch LIVE w/ chat on the Beyond Explanation YouTube channel or at Beyond Explanation on Facebook

Listen to our podcast at the 'Beyond Explanation' YouTube channel

**********


**********

TODAY'S TOP LINKS

Shadow People, Mothman, and the Making of a Monster

Scientists Are Figuring Out Why Some People Can 'Hear' The Voices of The Dead

A Love Letter Received From Beyond the Grave

ISS records 'blue jet' lightning from space

The peculiar history of cheese and witchcraft

Terrifying Alien Mantis Humanoid Encounters! Four Insectoid Reports from IL, NY, NJ & PA | BXP A159

Terrifying Alien Encounters and Abductions! Five first person reports from the US and UK. | BXP A158

Four Frightening Men In Black Encounters! MIB Lost Time, Abduction and Experimentation | BXP A160

PODCAST - Lon Strickler's Arcane Radio - Dave Scott | "Spaced Out Radio" Host and Paranormal Experiencer | 2.2021

PODCAST - BOB GIMLIN and AMY BUE | Wild Bue Yonder - Jan.19.2021

PODCAST - Jack Cary's Paranormal Planet | TIC TAC UFO Disclosure, Secret Mars Base | Jan.20.2021

Sioux City Entity: Lon Strickler's Personal 8 Yr Investigation of a Malevolent Spirit | BXP A127

The Bigfoot Paradox | Flesh and blood creature or supernatural inter-dimensional being? | BXP A150

PODCAST - ASK LON ANYTHING Livestream SuperChat w/ Guest David Eckhart | Jan.13th.2021

David Eckhart's Photographs of the Aliens and Entities Emanating In His Home | BXP

David Eckhart's First Recorded Alien Encounter | Original Video

David Eckhart's Encounter Alien Portal Sound Recording; Alarming, strange and frightening! | BXP

Chicago / Lake Michigan Winged Humanoid / Flying Entity Sightings & Encounters

UPDATED: Chicago / Lake Michigan Winged Humanoid Regional Interactive Map

Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research Website

Donate to 'Phantoms & Monsters' at PayPal

Paranormal / Cryptid / UFO Books You Should Read


'Beyond Explanation' is a collection of first-person encounters, directly from the pages of Phantoms & Monsters. Please subscribe and recommend to your friends and enthusiasts. Your support will help Phantoms & Monsters and Arcane Radio to continue providing you up-to-date cryptid/paranormal reports and information.

The Facebook page can be found at Beyond Explanation on Facebook - Thanks for your help. I hope you enjoy! Your comments are welcomed. Lon



Explore becoming a member
BXP Member Premieres lets members watch and experience a new video two weeks early and together with the author and creator. It's like a movie or TV show premiere just for our members and with the opportunity to ask questions and learn more in a live chat. Click here for our presentation video that describes the advantages of membership.



Would your paranormal / cryptid group like to become an affiliate of Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research? By becoming an affiliate investigative group, we can forward reports to you from your area in which none of our team can physically investigate. If interested, send me an email at lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com. The member / affiliate list can be found at Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research Team / Affiliate Groups. Thanks. Lon




Join Research of Anomalous Phenomena on Reddit

Follow Cryptid Encounters & Sightings on Feedly

Follow the Phantoms & Monsters Archives on Flipboard

Follow the Phantoms & Monsters Archive on Mix
















----------

This blog and newsletter are licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License.

Please Note:

On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute)

Any use of witness information, which includes any attempt to contact a witness or persons involved in an event, is strictly prohibited without the written consent of Phantoms & Monsters / Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research.

Any use of our private intellectual research & investigation property on YouTube or other streaming services will result in an infringement complaint. This action could lead to a possible takedown and strike to your account.

----------

Disclaimer:

The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.

Fair Use Notice:

This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.

You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.

© 2005-2020 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved

Posted by at
Labels: ,