Possible Reptilian Encounters in Washington & Delaware (Interesting Photo)

2 separate accounts of Reptilian encounters, including an interesting photograph of a supposed being in a blue flight suit and a possible craft.
These 2 account describe possible encounters with Reptilian beings:
Olympia, Washington - 2019-01-28: I was driving through a heavily wooded area approximately 30 minutes from west Olympia. I heard gibberish and a loud yell. I stopped my car and took a picture at the base of a drop off, there were 3 beings. 1 in a small triangular ship. 1 next to the ship and one near a tree to the right. There was also two dead deer. They saw me so I jumped back in my car and drove away.
There is no road access to where they were. There was a tall grey on the right. A tall reptilian looking one in the craft. It had a helmet on and one next to the craft with a big white colored head and long neck. It was wearing a blue astronaut/suit (image below). It appeared to have a smaller being or human in the back seat strapped in.
This was very real and scary. - MUFON
-----
Magnolia, Delaware - 11/30/2020 - 10:15 AM: I was walking my dog through my neighborhood which is surrounded by dense woods on all sides on 30 November around 10:15 am. We came to the pond and I noticed all the geese were lined up in a straight row next to the street which was very unusual so I decided to take a picture of them. At this time my dog became very upset, scared, and was jumping up on my leg for me to pick up. I was trying to control him and continue our walk.
We proceeded on several more yards and I took another picture of the trees on a hill next to the pond. At this point my dog is so upset he’s literally pulling me and running so we ran all the way back to my house. I looked at the two pictures and was shocked to see the first picture of the geese, as to the left of them was a massive, dark, solid circular shape, looming probably to my best guess 800 feet or higher and maybe as wide or more, sitting on the ground and behind some trees, in the woods.
The second picture shows a large reptilian type being high in the trees above the large green tree where I can see its head, shoulders and arms. I got in my car and drove right back to this area and took pictures again of both areas and both the suspected UFO and reptilian being we’re both gone. Later that day I went back to this site with an EMF detector and it continued to spike large numbers in this area. This possible UFO also was sitting right next to the Tidewater Tower and propulsion building, making me wonder if it was garnishing energy of some type. It also looked as if trees and leaves were burned. I have checked my body and do not see any initial marks and do not believe I was abducted. - MUFON (original photos were not included).
