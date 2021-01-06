Wednesday, January 06, 2021

Possible Reptilian Encounters in Washington & Delaware (Interesting Photo)

2 separate accounts of Reptilian encounters, including an interesting photograph of a supposed being in a blue flight suit and a possible craft.

These 2 account describe possible encounters with Reptilian beings:

Olympia, Washington - 2019-01-28: I was driving through a heavily wooded area approximately 30 minutes from west Olympia. I heard gibberish and a loud yell. I stopped my car and took a picture at the base of a drop off, there were 3 beings. 1 in a small triangular ship. 1 next to the ship and one near a tree to the right. There was also two dead deer. They saw me so I jumped back in my car and drove away.

There is no road access to where they were. There was a tall grey on the right. A tall reptilian looking one in the craft. It had a helmet on and one next to the craft with a big white colored head and long neck. It was wearing a blue astronaut/suit (image below). It appeared to have a smaller being or human in the back seat strapped in.

This was very real and scary. - MUFON

-----

Magnolia, Delaware - 11/30/2020 - 10:15 AM: I was walking my dog through my neighborhood which is surrounded by dense woods on all sides on 30 November around 10:15 am. We came to the pond and I noticed all the geese were lined up in a straight row next to the street which was very unusual so I decided to take a picture of them. At this time my dog became very upset, scared, and was jumping up on my leg for me to pick up. I was trying to control him and continue our walk.

We proceeded on several more yards and I took another picture of the trees on a hill next to the pond. At this point my dog is so upset he’s literally pulling me and running so we ran all the way back to my house. I looked at the two pictures and was shocked to see the first picture of the geese, as to the left of them was a massive, dark, solid circular shape, looming probably to my best guess 800 feet or higher and maybe as wide or more, sitting on the ground and behind some trees, in the woods.

The second picture shows a large reptilian type being high in the trees above the large green tree where I can see its head, shoulders and arms. I got in my car and drove right back to this area and took pictures again of both areas and both the suspected UFO and reptilian being we’re both gone. Later that day I went back to this site with an EMF detector and it continued to spike large numbers in this area. This possible UFO also was sitting right next to the Tidewater Tower and propulsion building, making me wonder if it was garnishing energy of some type. It also looked as if trees and leaves were burned. I have checked my body and do not see any initial marks and do not believe I was abducted. - MUFON (original photos were not included).


Please Consider a Donation to 'Phantoms & Monsters'

Your financial support of Phantoms & Monsters and our other pursuits is much appreciated. This all depends on you, the readers and followers.

Please use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog site and newsletter. You can also go directly to Phantoms & Monsters donation. Thanks again for your loyalty and continued support. Lon

**********

Arcane Radio is LIVE w/ chat on the Beyond Explanation YouTube channel

Catskill Appalachian Research Collective | Bigfoot Research | Arcane Radio 9PM EST Jan.8.2021

Join Lon as he welcomes members of the Catskill Appalachian Research Collective to Arcane Radio on January 8th 2021. The Catskill Appalachian Research Collective (CARC) is a group set up to research and advance serious study of various fringe science, and paranormal topics, most notably Bigfoot. This will be a great show! The CARC Facebook page can be found at Catskill Appalachian Research Collective (CARC)

Join us this Friday, December 11th at 9PM ET / 6PM PT -  Watch LIVE w/ chat on the Beyond Explanation YouTube channel or at Beyond Explanation on Facebook

Listen to our podcast at the 'Beyond Explanation' YouTube channel

**********

TODAY'S TOP LINKS

Jack the Ripper: A Little-Known Suspect

South Carolina Teens Exploring 'Haunted' House Stumble Upon Body in Freezer

The Lost History of Yellowstone

More on Those Monstrous “Unknowns” Versus New Names

The Mysterious Water Dragon of Lake Chelan

Terrifying Alien Mantis Humanoid Encounters! Four Insectoid Reports from IL, NY, NJ & PA | BXP A159

Terrifying Alien Encounters and Abductions! Five first person reports from the US and UK. | BXP A158

Disappeared, Missing People, Missing 411 Mysteries! Four reports. USA, UK & Laos | BXP A157

PODCAST - Lon Strickler's 'Arcane Radio' with Jerry Ayres | Supernatural Investigators of Minnesota SIM | Arcane Radio 12.18.2020

PODCAST - Amy Bue w/ Dr. Melissa, Shane Corson | Bigfoot Nesting Research | Wild Bue Yonder - Jan.5.2021

PODCAST - Jack Cary's Paranormal Planet | Cattle Mutilation What's The Government Hiding | Dec.23.2020

Sioux City Entity: Lon Strickler's Personal 8 Yr Investigation of a Malevolent Spirit | BXP A127

The Bigfoot Paradox | Flesh and blood creature or supernatural inter-dimensional being? | BXP A150

David Eckhart's Photographs of the Aliens and Entities Emanating In His Home | BXP

David Eckhart's First Recorded Alien Encounter | Original Video

David Eckhart's Encounter Alien Portal Sound Recording; Alarming, strange and frightening! | BXP

Chicago / Lake Michigan Winged Humanoid / Flying Entity Sightings & Encounters

Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research Website

Donate to 'Phantoms & Monsters' at PayPal

Paranormal / Cryptid / UFO Books You Should Read


'Beyond Explanation' is a collection of first-person encounters, directly from the pages of Phantoms & Monsters. Please subscribe and recommend to your friends and enthusiasts. Your support will help Phantoms & Monsters and Arcane Radio to continue providing you up-to-date cryptid/paranormal reports and information.

The Facebook page can be found at Beyond Explanation on Facebook - Thanks for your help. I hope you enjoy! Your comments are welcomed. Lon



Explore becoming a member
BXP Member Premieres lets members watch and experience a new video two weeks early and together with the author and creator. It's like a movie or TV show premiere just for our members and with the opportunity to ask questions and learn more in a live chat. Click here for our presentation video that describes the advantages of membership.



Would your paranormal / cryptid group like to become an affiliate of Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research? By becoming an affiliate investigative group, we can forward reports to you from your area in which none of our team can physically investigate. If interested, send me an email at lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com. The member / affiliate list can be found at Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research Team / Affiliate Groups. Thanks. Lon




Join Research of Anomalous Phenomena on Reddit

Follow Cryptid Encounters & Sightings on Feedly

Follow the Phantoms & Monsters Archives on Flipboard

Follow the Phantoms & Monsters Archive on Mix
















----------

This blog and newsletter are licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License.

Please Note:

On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute)

Any use of witness information, which includes any attempt to contact a witness or persons involved in an event, is strictly prohibited without the written consent of Phantoms & Monsters / Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research.

Any use of our private intellectual research & investigation property on YouTube or other streaming services will result in an infringement complaint. This action could lead to a possible takedown and strike to your account.

----------

Disclaimer:

The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.

Fair Use Notice:

This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.

You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.

© 2005-2020 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved

Posted by at
Labels: , ,