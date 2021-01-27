Possible 'Alternate Reality' Encounter in Central Alabama Woods

3 pre-teens encounter an unknown human-like being one night in the dark woods of Sylacauga, Alabama. Is it possible that this was a glimpse into another reality?
I saw this account several years ago:
"I had turned 11 years old during the prior month, and school year had started few weeks beforehand in September 1971. At that time, there was several family relative living closely together within a rural area in close proximity of Sylacauga, Alabama. The area terrain was low, forested hills, with paved roadway, and widely-spaced residences in reasonably cleared areas along route.
The incident occurred after nightfall near evening meal time (approx. 7:00-8:00 PM), on a night with no following day's school. My younger step-cousin had hiked his way through a forested area separating the neighboring residences, requesting my younger brother and myself accompany him back to the other residence, to engage in playing various board games. To best of my memory, the evening was seasonally warm with moonlight.
As the 3 of us proceeded back through the forested area separating the residences, I took note of the amount of noise we were creating just from walking through the seasonal "tree-litter" all over the forest floor, and ambient moonlight was enough to easily avoid footing/collision issues.
Approximately halfway through forested area, I had wandered slight distance ahead of other 2 individuals (approx. 10-15 ft.) from them being engaged in dawdling around, pushing and jesting each other. While continuing to walk, I would occasionally engage jokingly with them. As I arrived to the side area of a moderate sized tree I walked by it and suddenly caught sight of what looked like a "person" jumping out from around the tree from a hiding position, that came lunging towards me with outstretched arms, as if to seize/grab. Because had been caught totally off-guard and quite startled, I rapidly twisted away from "whoever" was leaping at me, turning towards my left and crouching/hunkering over in a desperate defensive position, with teeth clenched & eyes force-closed, expecting the attacker to soon contact my exposed back. From the brief glance at whoever was leaping from behind the tree, the person appeared to be approx. 5 1/2' tall, slim-normal build, and had hair that looked "normal" (although non-combed/un-kept), of short-medium length & lesser color shade than medium brown. My glance did not last long enough to take in particulars of facial features, clothing, etc.
I then began to slowly, cautiously rise back up out of the defensive position, while listening intently for any forest floor litter noise to indicate the location or pathway of the attacker. Absolutely no associated noise was detected, and as no "noticeable" physical attack was forthcoming, I apprehensively finished standing back up and glanced all around me. Whoever had looked like it was jumping at me from behind the tree was nowhere in sight, and any departure from the area went undetected.
During the process of glancing around me, noticed that both my brother and the step-cousin were in the process of recovery from almost identical defensive reactions/positions as myself, and were also starting to glance about in apprehension, confusion, etc. After determining nothing was around us, we simply shrugged shoulders at each other, and resumed our progress through the forested area, as if nothing had occurred.
Only once during the evening's board game play did my brother casually ask what I thought that was all about, back in the woods, to which I replied I thought it must have been a "spook/ghost" pulling pranks. This explanation seemed to satisfy him, and the incident has never been discussed, since.
What is your opinion to this incident" H
NOTE: This is a very strange encounter and similar to what witnesses have described an interdimensional incident or the opening to an alternate reality. The fact that there were 3 witnesses make the incident that more intriguing. Your thoughts? Lon
